Uncertain about what to do with your fresh-cut Christmas tree once the holidays are over?
In Frederick County, citizen convenience sites will begin accepting evergreens for treecycling on Dec. 26, except for the Greenwood Road and Sand Mine sites, according to a Frederick County Recycling news release. Participating convenience sites are Stephenson, Gainesboro/Back Creek, Albin, Shawneeland, Round Hill, Middletown, Double Tollgate and Star Tannery.
Trees will be accepted through Jan. 31.
Tinsel, decorations and ornamentation should be removed. Artificial trees are not accepted.
In Winchester, the city's public works department will pick up trees curbside on Jan. 11. City residents also can bring trees to the regional landfill, 280 Landfill Road, at any time.
Clarke County residents also can bring trees to the regional landfill, as well as the Double Tollgate and Stephenson convenience sites it shares with Frederick County.
Or you can place your tree in the backyard, the release notes. Evergreens make an excellent habitat for wildlife, and trees decorated with seeds or fruit can be used as bird feeders. Trees also can be placed around ponds as erosion barriers.
For more information, contact Frederick County Recycling at 540-665-5643, ext. 1 or visit www.fcrecycles.net.
