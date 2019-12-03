WINCHESTER — Today is the last day to sponsor a holiday wreath for the military veterans buried in Winchester National Cemetery.
Each year, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs honors the fallen with special holiday wreath-laying ceremonies. This year’s event at Winchester National Cemetery, 401 National Ave., will be held Dec. 14 and is scheduled to include the placement of remembrance wreaths at 10:30 a.m. and a formal ceremony at noon.
Last year, over 500 people helped to lay over 1,900 wreaths in Winchester National Cemetery. This year’s goal is to place a wreath on every one of the cemetery’s nearly 5,200 graves.
According to a media release from the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Worcester Wreath Co. of Maine started the Wreaths Across America initiative in 2006 by encouraging people to sponsor holiday wreaths for placement in military cemeteries. This year, Worcester Wreath is working with the Winchester Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol to provide wreaths for Winchester National Cemetery.
Each remembrance wreath costs $15 and can be ordered at wreathsacrossamerica.org/VAWNCW. Anyone who wants to volunteer to place the wreaths on veterans’ graves can sign up to do so at the same website.
