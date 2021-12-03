WINCHESTER — A new solar facility could be coming to Gore after all.
On Wednesday night, the Frederick County Planning Commission voted 10-1 to recommend approval of a conditional-use permit for an 83-acre, 20-megawatt solar power facility.
Chairman Kevin Kenney and commission members Robert Molden, Kay Dawson, Christopher Mohn, Charles Triplett, Gary Oates, Paige Manuel, John Jewell, Betsy Brumback and Elizabeth Kozel supported approving the permit. Roger Thomas opposed it.
Hollow Road Solar, a subsidiary of Leesburg-based Blue Ridge Energy Holdings LLC, wants to build the facility on three properties totaling 326 acres zoned Rural Areas. The land is generally located south of Parishville Road (Route 610), south of the cul-du-sac of Anchorage Lane (Route 1416), and north and west of Hollow Road (Route 707). Blue Ride Energy Holdings owns 236 acres, and Diane Holmes, trustee for Cheyenne Faith Fender, owns the rest.
Hollow Road Solar previously attempted to obtain a permit for the project, but the Board of Supervisors denied it in March. Had it been approved, it would have been the third solar facility approved by the board within the past 18 months.
The board denied the CUP, in part, because it had not seen the impact of the two other solar facilities that had been approved in southern Frederick County.
In May, Hollow Road Solar LLC, National Fruit Orchards Inc. and Diane Holmes sued the board for denying the permit, saying the denial was “arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable.”
The lawsuit, which is ongoing, maintains there is no evidence that the proposed solar farm did not satisfy the standards set ot in the county’s zoning ordinance. It also maintains that the denial was based more on the county’s cumulative number of solar farm approvals rather than the application itself. The lawsuit further states that the denial was discriminatory and that the application was treated differently from those submitted by Torch Clean Energy and Urban Grid, which received approval from the supervisors last year.
Pursuant to section 15.2-2208.1 of the State Code, the lawsuit states the plaintiffs’ CUP must be remanded to the board for approval without unconstitutional conditions. The lawsuit also seeks $7.5 million.
The lawsuit was initially filed in Frederick County Circuit Court but advanced to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia Harrisonburg Division. A joint status report from Nov. 29 says that the parties continue to communicate with each other “with respect to potential settlement of the claims at issue, and, while those communications have not yet resulted in a resolution, the Parties have not concluded that a resolution is impossible.”
During Wednesday’s meeting, several people who live near the proposed solar facility site raised concerns about its impact on their properties. Gainesboro District resident Alan Mills said the project “would turn our community into an industrial wasteland and jeopardize our health, safety and peace of mind. This project would have absolutely no benefit to our community. Residents of the community do not want a single solar panel to block our beautiful mountain view.
Regarding the litigation, Mills said, “It is disappointing that Hollow Road Solar LLC has moved into the community and has bullied the Board of Supervisors and county residents.” He added that Hollow Road Solar “does not have the citizens’ best interest at heart.”
Sarah Kite, another resident who lives near the property, said she moved to Gore because the land was beautiful and feared the solar panels would ruin the land with an industrial look that does not fit. She said there needs to be more space between the solar facility and the adjoining property lines.
Blue Ridge Energy Holdings CEO Patrick Groomes tried to assure the commissioners that the solar facility would benefit the county. If it is built, Hollow Road Solar has agreed to extinguish the development rights associated with the property. Currently, up to 47 houses can be developed on the property by-right. The company would also extinguish transfer of development rights.
Groomes said the facility would provide the county an estimated $3.3 million in benefits without operating costs and $10.05 million with operating costs.
Holmes also said the facility is important for providing clean energy.
“Our ozone is being depleted,” she said. “And in order to stop that from happening, we need to go to clean energy.”
Thomas, the sole dissenting vote, said he doesn’t think solar facilities belong in the county’s Rural Areas.
“I would rather see us require all new residential and commercial construction, put solar panels on the roof than build solar farms,” Thomas said. “I do not think this is consistent with Rural Areas. But I’m in the minority, I think, on that.”
Oates said a subdivision would be more of a detriment than solar panels.
The matter will go before the Board of Supervisors on Dec. 8.
