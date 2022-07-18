MOUNT JACKSON — Bill Holtzman’s first business was building picnic tables and selling them for $25 apiece when he was just a kid. He followed that up by mowing lawns for $1 a yard on Bridge Street.
But his next business venture — at the age of 35 — proved to be the most successful.
He started Holtzman Oil Corp. in July 1972 and celebrated 50 years in business on Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce and an open house.
“We’re very fortunate to have grown into what we have,” Holtzman said. “The people here are really special.”
Holtzman worked in the apple industry for 11 years after he got out of college.
His father and his uncle owned and operated Valley Fertilizer, and he said he’d always planned on coming home after college and working for them. Instead, he wound up working for T.B. Byrd and U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd at Turkey Knob Orchards in Mount Jackson.
In the early 1970s — about seven years after the owner of Nelson Oil Corp. passed away — Holtzman approached an estate lawyer about acquiring the company. He secured a $37,000 loan using his $3,400 Thunderbird convertible as collateral, along with $5,000 in cash he’d saved.
“It took me a year to be able to negotiate that deal. First, I had to negotiate with Gulf to agree to make me a distributor. Then I had to get the estate to sell me the company. And I was trying to do this without anyone knowing, because I was the No. 2 guy in the apple company and I didn’t want anyone to know I was thinking about leaving,” Holtzman recalled.
Holtzman started his company with five employees and quickly hired 14-year-old Rick Koontz, who is now the company’s vice president.
Holtzman admitted he never had a specific interest in oil. Acquiring the business was more about opportunity.
“I just saw this business here and thought it would be a really good business to be in,” he said. “I thought there would be a future in this, and it was a business I could buy that would be here in Mount Jackson.”
The company made $18 of profit in its first calendar year with five full-time staff, three oil trucks and one pickup truck. Holtzman Oil Corp. moved less than a million gallons of product that year.
The company has grown leaps and bounds since.
In 1997, Holtzman added the propane side of the business, which is run by his son, Todd, out of Strasburg. Todd is now the general manager of Holtzman Propane and also runs an ice manufacturing and distribution business called Valley Ice.
Holtzman Oil also currently owns more than 135 convenience and fast-food establishments, which are leased. Holtzman Oil Corp. also owns a construction company that builds most of those establishments.
Overall, the Holtzman businesses deal with gasoline, diesel, heating fuel, propane, and lubricants while also offering HVAC installation and maintenance, an ice manufacturing and distribution business, a full-service truck and automotive shop, an in-house construction company and many other services.
“We’re probably growing as fast as we’ve ever grown,” Holtzman said. “We started with five employees and we’ve got about 390 employees now. I never dreamed we would grow like this.”
Holtzman said it was important to him to come back to Mount Jackson after college and eventually have ownership in a business that could do great things for the community where he grew up.
“I wanted to come back here and live,” he said. “Most of the kids that grew up with me in school wanted to get out of here and move to the city. I liked growing up in a little town. I liked knowing everybody, and I said I’d like to stay here and live.”
Holtzman, 85, said he has no plans on retiring anytime soon.
“If you love what you do, it’s not work. There are very few days that I don’t come into the office for something. That’s my hobby,” he said. “I used to play golf, but I realized that when I played golf I’d have to stay until 10 or 11 o’clock at night to catch up what I missed. So, I quit playing golf. I love what I do.”
