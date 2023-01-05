WINCHESTER — Four people whose cremated remains went unclaimed for months have finally found a home.
Lenny Millholland, a law enforcement officer who lives near Winchester, has taken it upon himself for the past three decades to safeguard any unclaimed ashes of local residents and search for their families and friends in an attempt to find permanent homes for the remains. He started doing it when he was a lieutenant with the Winchester Police Department in the 1990s, continued the practice when he was Winchester's sheriff from Jan. 1, 2002, to Dec. 31, 2013, and resumed the service after becoming Frederick County's sheriff on Jan. 1, 2016.
Over the years, Millholland estimates he has been responsible for the ashes of as many as 60 people.
Today, he is protecting the remains of 18 abandoned souls in a property room at the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. That's four less than he had on Dec. 8 when Pastor Brandan Thomas of Winchester stopped by to offer a blessing for the departed.
At that time, Thomas said he recognized one of the names on the boxes of remains in the property room. Edward Shuck, who died on March 26, 2019, was a former resident of the Winchester Rescue Mission, a homeless shelter on North Cameron Street in Winchester where Thomas serves as executive director.
"Ed does have family but, for whatever reason, they didn't claim him," Thomas said this week.
On Dec. 9, The Winchester Star published a story about the unclaimed ashes that included the names of Shuck and the other individuals in the property room. Shelda Stone, the widow of the Rev. Lee Stone, saw the article and recognized the name of Charles Carson, who had stayed at the Winchester Rescue Mission sometime during the 34 years that her husband was in charge there from 1978 to 2012. Carson had no known family, and officials never determined the date of his death.
Shelda Stone called Thomas and asked him to get the ashes of both Carson and Shuck.
"Her church has a little cemetery and was willing to bury the ashes," Thomas said.
Today, Carson and Shuck are resting in the Old Salem Cemetery at Salem Regular Baptist Church in Clarke County.
The Star's article was also seen by a woman in California, Karen Bucaloy, who had been wondering why she hadn't heard from her uncle, Antonio Bucaloy, for several months.
"They called him Tony," Millholland said this week. "He normally would text them or call on Thanksgiving and Christmas."
When her uncle's name came up in a Google search last month, Karen Bucaloy read the story about the unclaimed remains on winchesterstar.com and learned that Antonio Bucaloy had died on July 23 and his ashes were at the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. She immediately called Millholland.
"She and I have talked about it and we're in agreement with his ashes going probably to Culpeper to be in the National Cemetery they've got down there," Millholland said, explaining that Antonio Bucaloy is eligible for burial in the military cemetery because he was an Army infantryman from 1950 to 1953 who fought and was wounded in the Korean War. "If all else fails, we're going to ship them to her [in Capitola, California]."
The fourth set of remains to be claimed belonged to George Bury, who died on Aug. 22. Millholland said he had to do some detective work in order to find a home for him.
Since Bury had no known next of kin, his mail was forwarded to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office because Millholland had stepped in to serve as administrator of Bury's estate.
"There was a thing in there from a local company, a financial institution," Millholland said about one of the items in Bury's mail. "I called the local company and they said they had been looking for him because he hadn't responded to a couple letters they sent."
Millholland called the company and informed them of Bury's death, then asked an employee if they had a beneficiary listed in their records. As it turn out, they did. The company gave Millholland the phone number of Bury's sister in Maryland.
The sister said she had not heard from her brother in awhile and did not know where he was. Millholland gave her the sad news of Bury's passing.
"His sister came last week and picked them up," Millholland said of Bury's remains.
As of Thursday, the unclaimed ashes of 18 individuals remained in the Frederick County Sheriff's Office's property room. Their names and dates of death are:
- Richard Allen, unknown
- Linda Anderson, unknown
- Jimmy Brown, Jan. 31, 2013
- Melvin Cox, July 29, 2011
- Linda Coxon, Aug. 10, 2018
- Earl Gwynn, April 22, 2020
- Richard Highland, Feb. 21, 2020
- Dorothy Jackson, Oct. 6, 2019
- Paula Jackson, Aug. 18, 2022
- Dale Lewis, March 1, 2020
- Barron Long, Aug. 3, 2020
- Ward McCarty, April 23, 2022
- Daniel Berkeley Merchant, Sept. 7, 2022
- Fay Taylor, Nov. 9, 2013
- John Wahanquist, unknown
- Bryant White, unknown
- Michael Williamson, June 24, 2012
The 18th set of remains belongs to a woman whose name and date of death has never been determined. Her urn is labeled Jane Doe.
If you recognize any of the above names and can help reunite their ashes with loved ones, call Millholland at 540-662-6168. Family and friends will not have to pay any of the expenses associated with the cremations or storage.
