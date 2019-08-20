WINCHESTER — Representatives from three local private home care providers are pushing for the passage of a federal bill that would allow people to use money from their health savings accounts for home care services.
House Resolution 2878 would change the Internal Revenue Code to allow people with health savings accounts (HSAs) to use that money for home care services, which is not permitted under federal law.
Representatives from Home Instead Senior Care, Caring Angels Home Health and the Blue Ridge Hospice gathered at Home Instead’s franchise offices at 1400 Amherst St. last week to talk about their desire to see the bill pass.
“Money is not falling off the tree for health care,” Tonia Sweeney, director of business development and community relations for Caring Angels, said as part of a round-table discussion.
Prospective clients who are unable to afford home care services might be able to get some help if they could access what’s in their HSA, Sweeney said. She gave the example of a man in his 40s who, after a car accident, had $3,000 in his HSA but decided to forgo home care services because of the cost.
“What are you going to do?” Sweeney said, adding that the man later fell down the stairs and wound up back in the hospital. “That’s more care dollars.”
Del. Chris Collins, R-Frederick County, and state Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Upperville, both attended the discussion and said home care is less expensive than hospital care, so having more people able to access home care services could bring the overall cost of health care services down.
“It’s just exponentially more cost-efficient,” Vogel said, adding that care at home is also typically more comfortable for most people than being in a hospital. “People’s outcomes are better.”
“Everyone is happier to be in their home,” Collins added.
Collins said Virginia cannot supersede federal law. He said the companies should ask their clients to call their federal representatives about the bill.
Phyllis Hegstrom, a registered lobbyist employed by Home Instead, said she had not directly contacted Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, or Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th.
Home health care is a growing industry in the northern Shenandoah Valley, employing hundreds of caregivers as the population swells with incoming retirees from Northern Virginia.
Home Instead is headquartered in Nebraska and is the largest provider of senior health services in the world. The local franchise, owned by Keith and Patty Clay, operates in multiple counties out of offices in Winchester and Martinsburg, W.Va. The franchise employs about 300 care providers. Blue Ridge Hospice and Caring Angels are both headquartered in Winchester with operations in Virginia and West Virginia.
Hegstrom said the bill, which is in the House Ways and Means committee, has opposition from some legislators because it would diminish incoming tax revenue since HSAs are tax-exempt.
“The benefit is more than the cost, in my opinion,” Hegstrom said.
Home Instead’s services are paid for either through long-term health insurance, veterans benefits or cash. Caring Angels and Blue Ridge Hospice are paid primarily through Medicare.
Seniors and their families are the primary consumers of home care services. Oftentimes, caregivers will take their clients shopping or out to eat. Care services may only be needed on a temporary basis, such as when a family goes on vacation or is otherwise occupied.
But, some clients are young people who have been injured in an accident or suffered a stroke.
“Dependent is dependent at any age,” Sweeney said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.