WINCHESTER — Two men say they were robbed in an apartment in the 1000 block of Woodstock Lane on Tuesday by four men who broke into the residence.
The two men came to the police department lobby at 6:45 p.m. to report the incident, according to a Thursday email from Winchester Police Department Deputy Chief Amanda R. Behan. They said the robbery occurred shortly before they arrived at the station.
One man had a bruise around his eye and said he was punched by one of the robbers. The other man had scratches on him. The men named one of the suspects and said cash, a computer and a phone were stolen. The robbery remains under investigation.
People not working and have too much time on their hands. It's time to stop sending money out to people so they can sit on their rear ends and get them back to work. Businesses are going out of business because they can't get people to work. The government sends more money to people who can work, and nothing extra to the the senior citizens who are retired and can't work, but live on a limited income. Ok, rant over.
Seems like reports of violent crime have become more frequent in the last... 6-7 months or so. Weird.
