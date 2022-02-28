WINCHESTER — Over 17 years in the real estate industry, Abby Walters said she’s never seen such low levels of home inventory.
Walters, the owner and broker of Preslee Real Estate in Strasburg, is not alone in her belief.
A recent Virginia Association of Realtors report found that Virginia’s home inventory is at an all-time low. In housing market terminology, the number of months it would take for every home on the market to sell is known as months of supply. Months of supply are calculated by dividing the average monthly sales over the last year by the inventory of active listings.
Virginia’s figure has dipped below one month for the first time ever, according to the report. Historically, five or six months of supply is indicative of a healthy housing market.
At January’s end, there were about 0.95 months of supply of homes in Virginia, down from 1.41 during the same time in 2021. This came as there were 12,203 total active listings in Virginia — 4,478, or 26.8%, less than the same time last year, according to the report.
While Virginia’s inventory has been shrinking for years, the report states the pace at which it has done so accelerated since spring 2020 with “unusually strong” buyer demand. The report explains that Virginia’s total inventory is about a third less than it was in January 2019.
Clarke and Warren counties have had the largest local inventory decline, followed by Shenandoah County, Winchester and Frederick County. Data shows that Clarke and Warren counties have seen between a 40-60% decline in inventory, Shenandoah County and Winchester between 20-40%, and Frederick County between 0-20%.
Walters said there are two main factors contributing to this market condition. First, she said low interest rates in 2020 and 2021 encouraged many people to buy homes. Secondly, she said the pandemic has brought about a lack of construction due to difficulties getting supplies, supply costs, and issues finding workers.
“So the lack of new homes is another reason inventory is so low,” she said, adding that there has been an influx of local buyers who are moving from the city.
Mike Cooper, principal broker with Cornerstone Business Group, said low inventory struggles could likely be traced back to 2008. He explained the market collapse created a “huge wave” of foreclosures, and that 54% of homes on the local market were foreclosures at one point in 2011. The foreclosures were followed by an influx of short sales, he said.
“Investors swooped in and grabbed a lot of those homes, and the owners who suffered foreclosure were not able to buy, so they went into the rental market,” he said. “With the foreclosure hanging over the heads, they were on the sidelines for several years and some never came back to homeownership. Building slowed down to a crawl and new homes were hard to find. Eventually, buyers came back into the market after their foreclosure time-out was over and the market was flooded with new buyers and few new homes.”
Cooper said high demand and low inventory then led to increased home prices.
According to the Virginia Realtors report, low inventory has kept first-time homebuyers in a renter’s mindset.
Comparing January 2022 to January 2021, home sales declined in three of the five regional localities, according to Virginia Realtors data. In Clarke County there was a 38.9% decrease in sales (from 18 to 11); a 6.7% decrease (from 60 to 56) in Shenandoah County; and a 3.8% decrease (from 105 to 101) in Frederick County. Winchester saw an 18.2% increase in home sales (from 22 to 26) in the same period while Warren County saw a 1.9% increase (from 52 to 53).
Walters said that construction of new homes could help increase inventory. She said the issue could also improve if owners who see lacking inventory put their rentals up for sale. She added that she’s seen many older individuals selling homes and moving in with their adult children.
With home prices in the Northern Shenandoah Valley being considerably lower than in areas such as Loudoun County, Cooper said more people will move to the area and make it difficult for inventory numbers to reach a desirable level.
