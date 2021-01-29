WINCHESTER — December is typically a quiet month in the real estate business, but that wasn’t the case in 2020.
According to the December 2020 Home Sales Report released by Virginia Realtors, Virginia’s housing market “surged” in the second half of 2020. Overall, there were 13,603 more home sales in 2020 than in 2019, an increase of 10.8% — the Virginia’s fastest growth in annual sales transactions in more than five years, the report said.
Regionally, home sales were up slightly in December compared to the previous year.
Frederick County had the biggest increase, with 162 homes sold last month, up from 23 in December 2019. Clarke County reported 29 home sales, an increase of 14. In Warren County, 65 homes were sold, up seven from the same time a year ago. Shenandoah County reported 78 home sales in December, an increase of five from December 2019. In Winchester, 32 homes were sold, up three from a year ago.
There were 12,525 home sales statewide in December 2020, which is 3,067 more than December 2019, an increase of 32.4%.
The median home sale price statewide in December was $325,000, an increase of 10.2% compared to a year ago.
The median price also rose in the region when comparing the last two Decembers, except for in Winchester.
Homes sold for a median price of $299,900 in Warren County last month, which is $62,900 more than December 2019. Clarke County homes sold for a median price of $437,000, or $55,000 more; Shenandoah County homes sold for a median price of $241,450, or $33,450 more; and Frederick County homes sold for $290,500, or $10,500 more. Winchester homes sold for a median price of $236,550 last month, which is $1,950 less than December 2019.
The December report said home sales activity statewide “gained steamed” during the fall and winter months when transactions typically tend to slow. In December, there were 12,525 home sales in Virginia, which is 32.4% higher than a year ago.
The report said the “typical home” sold in 34 days in Virginia in December 2020, compared to 51 days in December 2019.
December pending sales activity was down from November, reflecting the typical seasonal slowdown. However, there was a major increase from a year ago. Compared to December 2019, pending sales were up by 1,394, an increase of 20.6%.
Pending sales suggest that the housing market will remain strong into early 2021, the report said. There were 8,151 pending sales in Virginia in December, which is up 20.6%, compared to a year ago.
Additionally, there were 8,876 new listings brought to the market in December, which is a 25.4% increase over last year.
