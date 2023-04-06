WINCHESTER — Have you ever wondered what would happen if you made exterior changes to your home in Winchester’s downtown historic district without first seeking approval from the Board of Architectural Review?
Ask John Megale. He’s finding out the hard way.
Megale is a Winchester native who bought a historic, single-family home at 119 S. Washington St. in September 2020. Three months later, he started renovating the 203-year-old structure.
At first, everything was fine. Megale sought approval of his construction plans from the Board of Architectural Review (BAR), a government body tasked with maintaining standards for the portions of any historic district buildings that can be seen from public right-of-ways.
But a few months ago, neighbors noticed Megale had started making changes to his home without first seeking the BAR’s permission. He replaced the front door, added sidelights (panels of glass) to the sides of the front door frame, poured a concrete base around the house, replaced the brick walkway with a pea gravel path, built round columns at the front gateway and set back the fence surrounding his yard by more than 2 feet.
The city issued a “stop work” order and told Megale he could not proceed until conferring with the BAR.
On Thursday afternoon, Megale appeared before the BAR to seek retroactive approval for the recent changes to his house.
“We might have put the cart before the horse on an item or two,” he admitted before adding, “We’d never try to sneak something through or do a little more.”
Megale said the home has been through several different owners over the past two centuries and even served as a boarding house, the Gray Gables Inn, from 1925 to 1948. Because of that, “It has changed drastically under all the different owners. ... None of the things we’ve changed were original to the house.”
For example, Megale said the house has had several front doors over the years and there is no photographic evidence of what the original door looked like. Also, the concrete slab around the building is necessary to direct rainwater away from its foundation, which sits on top of clay soil.
BAR member Elizabeth Yo said some of Megale’s changes, including the pea gravel-covered concrete strip surrounding his foundation, were fine because they were things beyond the board’s purview. Other changes, though, would never have been approved.
“It’s kind of pushing the envelopes of the guidelines,” Yo said.
“I would deny the entire packet,” BAR member Stephanie Ryall said before noting the issues probably could have been resolved prior to the work being performed if Megale had not attempted to interpret the board’s guidelines on his own and proceed without permission.
Former City Council member John Schroth, who lives across the street from Megale, came to the meeting to tell the BAR that if it didn’t enforce its own guidelines and make his neighbor undo the work he did improperly, it would set a precedent that could lead to homeowners in the historic district creating a downtown with mismatched buildings.
After discussing and debating the issue for 90 minutes, the BAR voted 4-1 to reject the round columns on the gateway and the sidelights next to the front door, and to table the rest of the issues for further discussion at an upcoming meeting. BAR member Barton Chasler, who admitted he wasn’t as bothered by Megale’s actions as much as other board members, voted against the motion.
Typically, the BAR’s vote would require Megale to remove and replace the improperly installed sidelights and columns. However, that may not happen, at least for a while.
“What is the process for appeal?” Megale asked as the meeting concluded.
Also on Thursday, the owner of the Loudoun Street Mall building that formerly housed Brill’s Musicians and Barber Shop told the BAR he is working with Kee Construction Services Inc. to restore the fire-damaged structure at 137 S. Loudoun St.
Daniel Brereton of White Post, head of the Dual Cousins LLC that owns the building, received the BAR’s permission more than a year ago to make improvements to the structure’s facade and restore the rear of the three-story building that has been open to the elements since a devastating fire swept through the property on Feb. 11, 2016.
On Thursday, Brereton told the BAR that he had not yet started renovations due to skyrocketing construction and material prices, but he is now in a position to perform work on the front facade. The rear of the building will be addressed later as Phase II of the project.
Brereton asked the BAR to renew the certificate of appropriateness it previously granted to him, and said he would return in a few weeks with the designs and materials he hopes to use during renovations.
The BAR seemed inclined to renew the certificate of appropriateness, but the schematics Brereton provided had tiny print and was hard to read. Because of that, the BAR tabled Brereton’s request until he returns with easier-to-read designs and sample materials.
The building at 137 S. Loudoun St. has been declared blighted by the city, but officials have said they’ll give Brereton more time to repair the structure before they pursue court action against him.
Attending Thursday’s Board of Architectural Review meeting in Rouss City Hall were Barton Chasler, Jennifer Wolgamott, Stephanie Ryall, Nicholas Robb and Elizabeth Yo. Members Samar Jafri and Don Packard were absent.
