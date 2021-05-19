WINCHESTER — The homeowner whose basement caught fire Monday was charged with marijuana possession after police said they found pot plants in his home.
No court information was available Tuesday, but Police Chief John R. Piper said James W. Stewart was charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession. Piper said the plants were spotted during the extinguishing of the fire, which was called in at 1:08 p.m. and was quickly put out. Stewart said he does bullet reloading in the basement. Exploding ammunition during the fire led police to evacuate the homes of next-door neighbors.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday, according to Fire Chief Jon Henschel. Stewart said Monday that he believes sparks from metal fabricating he was doing in the basement caused ammunition to catch fire.
