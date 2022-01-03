WINCHESTER — A Savage 300 hunting rifle was used in the killing of Walter Ray "Pee Wee" Long on Thursday in Frederick County and was the motive for the homicide, according to police.
Long’s friend, Jeffrey Brian Smith, told police Gerald Wayne Marple Jr. stole the rifle from his home shortly before Christmas. He said he and Long went to Marple’s home in the 100 block of Dicks Hollow Road to retrieve the gun, where Long was shot around 11:50 a.m. on Thursday.
Long was a 32-year-old Valley Mill Road resident. He is survived by a son in West Virginia, according to his obituary.
Police said Marple admitted to firing the single shot that killed Long. But Marple and a woman, who were in bed when Marple fired the shot, said it was in self-defense after Smith struck Marple with a metal pipe he found in the home.
"They advised Smith swung the pipe at Marple striking Marple in the head near his left eye," Deputy Jared C. Nail of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office wrote in a criminal complaint. "Marple had a slight abrasion around his left eye and an injury to his left hand."
Smith said he saw the rifle he believed was his next to the bed and that Marple grabbed it, pointed it at Long and Smith and fired, according to the complaint. Nail said Smith admitted to "wielding the pipe to intimidate Marple." Smith said he pushed Marple with his left hand while standing over the bed holding the pipe with his right hand.
After the shooting, Smith said he dropped the pipe and fled the home. He called 911 and drove about a block to the MK Fast Fuel gas station at 3430 Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50), where he was interviewed by police before being arrested.
Smith, 42, of the 1200 block of Sirbaugh Road in Capon Bridge, West Virginia, was charged with malicious wounding. He appeared briefly in Frederick General District Court on Monday, where he was denied bond. Kristen G. Zalenski, an assistant commonwealth's attorney, told Judge Mary Costello Daniel that Smith has pending stalking and violation of a protection order charges in Hampshire County, West Virginia, and is a "significant risk" to the community. Smith is due back in court at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 15.
Marple, 45, also appeared in court on possession of a firearm by a felon charge and was denied bond. The gun charge is related to outstanding forgery and failure to appear in court charges against him. He was indicted in November in Frederick Circuit Court after being accused of forging a motor vehicle title and uttering a forged public record. He is due back in court at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 on the gun charge.
"The defendant shot and killed somebody and there were a substantial amount of drugs found at the home," Zalenski said in arguing against bond. "We ask that he be held as a substantial danger to the community and a flight risk."
In an interview after the court hearing, Ross P. Spicer, county commonwealth's attorney, said it's too early in the case to say if Marple will face additional charges or if the homicide will be ruled justifiable. Spicer said he didn't want to compromise the case if more charges are filed.
"The public has a right to be informed, but I have an ethical obligation to not taint any potential jury pool," he said. "At this juncture, it's just too early to make any comment."
