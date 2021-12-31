WINCHESTER — A man was fatally shot in a home in the 100 block of Dicks Hollow Road around 11:50 a.m. Thursday.
The victim was shot by the homeowner after an argument or physical fight, according to Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. He said in a news release that the homeowner, who is believed to have fired one shot, was taken into custody at the home which is about a quarter mile from the Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50) intersection. Gosnell said in an interview on Thursday evening that investigators haven’t told him what the dispute was about, but said there were three people in the home when the shooting occurred.
Around 1 p.m., the front yard of the home had crime scene tape around it and there were about a half-dozen police vehicles parked on the street. Inside the tape was a dark colored Jeep SUV in the front yard with the driver’s side door open. Gosnell said he didn’t know who owns the vehicle, but the Jeep had been ticketed before by deputies on Dicks Hollow Road.
As investigators photographed the home and collected evidence, police interviewed a man and a woman down the street at the MK Fast Fuel gas station at 3430 Northwestern Pike. Gosnell said the man was in the house and witnessed the shooting. The woman wouldn’t comment and police wouldn’t allow The Winchester Star access to interview the man. Officers also searched a blue sedan at the gas station and confiscated a phone found in the car.
Gosnell said the victim was pronounced dead at Winchester Medical Center and the shooter was taken to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning.
Police remained at the scene at 6 p.m. and continued to block the intersection.
Gosnell said the name of the victim and shooter are expected to be released today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.