WINCHESTER — The case of homicide suspect David Austin Rowe, who is accused of killing his grandmother Dianna Lynne Swaner on Aug. 28, will go to a Frederick County Circuit Court grand jury for a possible indictment.
In Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Monday, Rowe waived his right to a preliminary hearing in which the prosecution would have presented probable cause for charging Rowe with second-degree murder. The 19-year-old Rowe is mentally ill and has a violent history, but he has been deemed mentally competent to stand trial. Judge Kimberly M. Athey asked Rowe if he understood the implications of signing the waiver.
"You're skipping over a hearing process with the posture that there is probable cause," Athey told Rowe who said he understood what he was doing before signing.
Police said Rowe admitted to killing the 63-year-old Swaner during a fit of rage in her Quail Run home in Frederick County. Rowe had been temporarily living in a trailer by her home. Rowe said he beat Swaner after she tried to stop him from getting a can of beans from her home, according to police.
Rowe's attorney, Collin A. Heffern, told Athey that Rowe remains under the guardianship of the Frederick County Department of Social Services. He has been in DSS custody since 2015 when his mother died, according to friends and relatives of Swaner. His temper led to him being removed from DSS homes. In April of last year he was accused of assaulting Swaner. Swaner, a mother of two, was a fabricator at ZM Sheet Metal in Winchester from 1978 until retiring in 2020.
Advocates of improving the nation's underfunded and understaffed mental health treatment system say Swaner is a victim of a broken system. In July, the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services temporarily froze admissions at five of Virginia's eight mental health hospitals, including Western State in Staunton where local patients go, due to understaffing and a spike in patients and violence against staff.
Western State began admitting patients again on Aug. 12, according to Meghan Wedd McGuire, a spokeswoman with the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services which runs the hospitals. The other hospitals began taking new admissions on Sept. 9.
Rowe had been staying at the Winchester Rescue Mission just prior to the killing, but he was removed after threatening staff and placed under an eight-hour emergency custody order, the Rev. Brandan Thomas, mission executive director, previously said. People deemed a threat to themselves or others while being evaluated under an ECO can be placed under a 72-hour temporary detention order.
Rowe wasn't deemed a threat, but he couldn't go back to the mission because he'd contracted the coronavirus and wouldn't wear a mask, according to Thomas. He was placed at the trailer by DSS while quarantining.
Rowe is being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County. His case will go to the grand jury on June 9.
