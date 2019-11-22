BERRYVILLE — It is often said that a defendant who represents himself has a fool for a client.
Nonetheless, the defense’s closing arguments in the trial of homicide suspect Michael Ivory Curry today may be made by Curry in what would be a highly unorthodox move. Curry is accused of killing William Todd Anderson during a March 26, 2017, drug robbery at Anderson’s home on Blue Ridge Mountain Road.
Curry’s court-appointed attorney Gregory William Bowman has represented several defendants in homicide trials since becoming an attorney in 1989 as well as representing defendants in federal drug cases. But despite the experience of Bowman, who has frequently challenged the reliability of evidence and witnesses against Curry, Curry has often been frustrated with him since the trial began on Monday.
On Tuesday, Curry tried to fire Bowman, which would have resulted in a mistrial, and Bowman offered to quit. But Judge Alexander R. Iden rejected the offer, saying Bowman was a competent counsel.
On Wednesday, after Curry addressed Iden directly with an objection in front of the jury, Iden cleared the jury and warned Curry to go through Bowman. “It is totally inappropriate and will not be tolerated for the defendant to be making objections,” Iden said, eliciting an apology from Curry.
But on Thursday, Curry again objected in front of the jury leading to another jury clearance and warning from Iden. “You have an excellent lawyer who is representing you in this matter,” said Iden who gave Curry 10 minutes to decide whether he wanted to represent himself.
After hearing Curry wanted to make his own closing argument, Iden said it was his right, but cautioned against it. He drew on his experience as a defense attorney and prosecutor. Iden was the Winchester commonwealth’s attorney from 2001-15, before being appointed as a judge. He noted closing arguments are when defense attorneys and prosecutors distill their cases for acquittal or conviction and an effective closing statement can sway a jury.
“It is the court’s opinion that you would be throwing that all away,” Iden told Curry, saying he would allow him to sleep on it and decide today. “It’s truly ill advised.”
Earlier, the jury heard a barely audible conversation secretly taped by a cellmate of Curry’s in which prosecutors said Curry implicated himself in killing Anderson, a 38-year-old master electrician and father of one. Anderson died from a head wound a few hours after being struck by one of the robbers with the butt of an assault rifle. Prosecutors say it was Curry, a 33-year-old Summit Point, W.Va. resident and father of three. He faces 40 years to life if convicted.
The jury was provided a transcript of the scratchy 12-minute tape that the informant recorded with a digital recorder at the Northwestern Regional Adult Drug Treatment Center while it was concealed in his jumpsuit. Prosecutors had sought to have the informant testify on Thursday, but he didn’t show up.
On the tape, a man can be heard saying prosecutors have a weak case due to a lack of physical evidence. “It only takes one person on a jury to say, ‘I don’t believe he did it,’” the man said.
Also charged with murder in the case are William Edward Freeman Jr., 27, of Berryville, and Blake Anthony Munk, 33, of Baltimore, neither of whom has stood trial. On Wednesday, Freeman implicated Curry, testifying he orchestrated the robbery and hit Anderson in the head after the heist as the men prepared to flee. Freeman said Anderson was targeted for being a drug dealer and 21/2 pounds of marijuana, two ounces of cocaine and $2,000 in cash were stolen.
