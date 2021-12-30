WINCHESTER — A man was fatally shot in a home in the 100 block of Dicks Hollow Road off of Northwestern Pike (U.S 50) around 11:50 a.m.
"The man was shot by the homeowner during some type of verbal or physical altercation," Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman, said in an email. "The subject who fired the weapon is in custody."
Gosnell said there were multiple people in the home, but only one shot is believed to have been fired. He said there is no ongoing threat to the community and the identity of the homicide victim will be released after his family is notified.
Around 1 p.m, the front yard of the home had crime scene tape around it and there were about a half-dozen police vehicles parked on the street. Inside the tape was a dark colored Jeep SUV in the front yard with the driver's side door open.
Crime scene investigators took photographs and collected evidence. See Friday's Winchester Star for the full story.
