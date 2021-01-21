WINCHESTER — Homicide suspect Adam Marcus Griffin is accused of trying to have a witness to the June 30 killing he is charged with murdered.
Griffin, 35, was indicted by a Winchester Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday on a solicitation of murder charge. He is accused of attempting to "persuade another person to commit a murder" between July 1 and Sept. 30, according to the indictment.
Heather D. Hovermale, deputy commonwealth's attorney, said Wednesday that Griffin tried to get a witness killed who is connected to the shooting of 30-year-old Lorenzo Coles Wheeler on the street in front of 312 N. Kent St. She wouldn't identify who Griffin allegedly solicited or the witness.
Griffin was charged with first-degree murder on Nov. 19, but has been imprisoned since July 2 on possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon charges. Hovermale wouldn't say when the alleged solicitation purportedly occurred or how authorities learned about it.
Attorney Howard Jason Manheimer, who is representing Griffin, said he hasn't been provided with the evidence against his client, who is scheduled to stand trial for Wheeler's homicide beginning Oct. 20.
Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Capt. Amanda Behan said in an email that the probable cause for the solicitation charge came from a joint investigation between Winchester police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, but wouldn't disclose the evidence.
Authorities haven't said whether the motive for the killing was connected to the quarter of an ounce of crack cocaine they said Wheeler was carrying when he was killed. The relationship between Griffin and Wheeler is also unclear, but the two, who both had criminal records, knew one another. They lived in the same Winchester home for a period of time last year.
