BERRYVILLE — Homicide suspect Michael Ivory Curry is scheduled to stand trial beginning Nov. 18.
Curry is one of four men accused in the March 27, 2017, robbery and murder of William Todd Anderson in his Blue Ridge Mountain home in Clarke County. Three of the men are charged with murder, including Curry.
Curry’s trial date was set during a brief arraignment on Monday in Clarke County Circuit Court. Besides murder, Curry, 32, of Summit Point, W.Va., is charged with abduction, burglary, robbery and use of a firearm in a felony.
Curry was arrested on July 29 at the Econo Lodge Hotel at 1593 Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) in Frederick County. An affidavit for the hotel search described Curry as an addict who dealt drugs to support his habit and a convicted felon known to possess guns.
The 48-year-old Anderson was a master electrician and a father. Olivia Pitcock, who was living with Anderson, told police he had been using cocaine and heroin on the night of the robbery, according to a search warrant affidavit. She said three masked gunmen broke into the house, duct-taped her and Anderson to chairs, hit him in the head with an assault rifle, and stole drugs and money.
Pitcock heard one of the suspects called by a nickname she recognized, which led to a search of an apartment in Bunker Hill, W.Va., a few hours after the killing, according to a separate affidavit. Police said documents, drugs, guns and three phones allegedly tying Curry, Blake Anthony Munk and a third man to the killing were found.
Munk, 32, of Baltimore, and 26-year-old Berryville resident William Edward Freeman have been charged with robbery and murder. William Scott Smallwood, a 43-year-old Clarke County resident, has been charged with burglary and robbery.
The third man mentioned in the affidavit hasn’t been charged. Chief Deputy Travis M. Sumption, of the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, wouldn’t say on Monday if an additional suspect or suspects are being sought.
The affidavit for the West Virginia search said a jailhouse informant implicated Curry. The informant said Curry told him he kicked Anderson in the head several times for refusing to divulge a combination to a safe, but he thought Anderson was alive when he left the home.
Merasia Stephenson, Curry’s niece, said after his court hearing that her uncle is innocent. She said Curry is a father of three who previously worked for a Styrofoam manufacturer in Winchester. She said Curry’s family is coping as well as can be expected and supports him.
“We know he’s done nothing wrong,” Stephenson said. “He’s a good person. He would never hurt a soul.”
