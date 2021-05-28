WINCHESTER — A Fredericksburg teenager accused of fatally shooting one Winchester teen and wounding another on May 21 was arrested Thursday in Fairfax County.
Winchester Police Department Deputy Chief Amanda R. Behan said deputies with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Demetrius Dominique Brown at an apartment complex in Fairfax County around noon. She said he was unarmed. Behan said Winchester police contacted the U.S. Marshals Service about Brown because they had previously investigated him. She said she didn’t have specifics about the prior case or how marshals located Brown.
Brown, 18, is accused of killing Jaiden Myers, 18, in an apartment in the Orchardcrest Apartments complex on Wilson Boulevard around 7:55 p.m. Behan said police haven’t determined the motive for the shooting, and the gun hasn’t been recovered. Brown also shot a 17-year-old, who was seriously wounded.
In a search warrant affidavit filed Wednesday in Frederick County Circuit, police Detective Bryan T. Derryberry sought phone records related to the shooting.
Behan, who said several phones had been collected by police, wouldn’t comment on the warrant or two sealed warrants filed by police the same day in Winchester Circuit Court. Behan said Brown may face additional charges, but emphasized the investigation has just begun. Limited information is being disclosed to avoid compromising the case. “We just want to make sure that justice is served,” she said.
Myers was about to earn his GED and graduate next month from Handley High School.
Ian Goddard, a close friend of Myers, said Myers was excited about graduating. He said he planned to look for warehouse work and was considering a career in mechanical engineering. Goddard described Myers as fun-loving, “full of life” and into rapping.
“He was excited to get his life on track and get it started,” said Goddard, who graduated early from Handley in January. “So it was just really sad to see him go.”
Goddard said he doesn’t know Brown.
Goddard said the condition of the other teen is improving and that the friends of the two teens have rallied in support of their families.
