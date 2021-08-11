WINCHESTER — Quadell Alik Grimes told a Winchester Circuit Court jury Tuesday that he fatally shot Kevin Michael Riley because because he feared for his life after Riley threatened him, but he had no idea why Riley was angry at him.
“It came out of nowhere,” Grimes testified about Instagram threats Riley made about beating up Grimes and separate threats made in a bar to the mother of two of Grimes’ three children. The threats came in August of 2019, about 14 months before Grimes shot Riley on Oct. 29 in the parking lot outside Okinawa restaurant in Winchester.
Grimes’ contention that he was clueless about why Riley was angry with him contradicted testimony from two prosecution witnesses and a Winchester police investigation about whether Grimes shot at Riley in 2015. The shooting occurred in an alley on the Loudoun Street Mall in August of 2015. Winchester Police Department Deputy Chief Amanda R. Behan said in an interview after the trial that no arrests were made, but police investigated whether Grimes was the shooter because he and Riley had argued at the former Brewbakers bar on the mall shortly before the shooting.
Delroy Duval McDaniel, a friend of Riley’s since childhood, said Grimes and Riley were standing a few inches from one another arguing at the bar for two or three minutes, but he couldn’t hear what they were saying because he was on the other side of the bar.
“It was like watching TV without sound,” he said. “Quadell left the bar and Kevin followed him.”
Haley Broy, the mother of Grimes’ two young daughters, testified that Riley told her in a bar that “your baby dad is a bitch and there’s going to be some problems.” But Broy said she didn’t tell Grimes about the threat. She said Grimes was perplexed about the Instagram threat in which Riley said he planned to beat Grimes and drag him like a dog.
While Broy said Grimes was surprised by the threats, Grimes’ former cellmate at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County told a different story. Shane Eugene Bowling, who said he was testifying in hopes of getting leniency over pending charges against him, said Grimes described himself as a cocaine dealer who had a “territorial issue” with Riley, convicted cocaine and marijuana dealer. Bowling, who has pending shoplifting and methamphetamine-related probation violations, said Grimes told him he fled the scene after shooting Riley on Oct. 29 because he was “riding dirty.” That’s slang for driving while carrying drugs.
Grimes, a 30-year-old Hagerstown, Maryland, resident, testified he visited family in Stephens City, where he formerly lived, on the day of the killing. He said he was headed back to Hagerstown when he stopped at the Five Guys restaurant, which is next to Okinowa, for a milkshake. While sitting in his BMW SUV in the parking lot, a car carrying Riley and two friends pulled up. Riley, who was going to eat at Okinawa, recognized Grimes and walked up to the driver’s side window of the BMW and Grimes rolled the window down.
While police said Riley was shot with a .38 caliber pistol, Grimes said he shot him with a 9 mm Glock semi-automatic pistol that he kept in the console. He said he removed the gun from the console and put it by his side when Riley approached, but he wasn’t planning to shoot Riley when he rolled down the window. Grimes said he could smell alcohol on Riley’s breath — police said Riley had a blood alcohol content of 0.4 percent, half the legal driving limit — and he said Riley threatened to kill him.
Grimes said he tried to wave Riley off, telling him “Go on, bro.” However, Grimes said Riley replied, “I’m going to finish this.”
Police said Riley was unarmed. However, Grimes said after Riley threatened him, he unzipped his hooded sweatshirt and appeared to be reaching for a pistol with his right hand. Grimes said he then fired one shot, which struck Riley in the chest.
“Once he was hit, his hand was still inside [the hoodie. He took a few steps and collapsed,” Grimes said. “I was scared. He just threatened my life. I thought my life was in danger. I just wanted to go home to my kids.”
Grimes was charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony. But Judge Brian M. Madden said evidence from the trial demonstrated the killing wasn’t premeditated and reduced the charge to second-degree murder.
Grimes, whose criminal record includes convictions for misdemeanor assault and battery and threatening over public airways (the latter charge was over threats he made to commit a shooting at a home), portrayed himself as a reluctant shooter. He said he fled the scene because he feared he might be attacked by Riley’s friends and thought a driver fleeing the shooting was following him.
But a skeptical Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Matthew Occhuzzio accused Grimes of being disingenuous. He portrayed Grimes as an internet tough guy. Occhuzzio showed the jury photos of Grimes posing with guns on Instagram and quoting lyrics from rapper Roddy Ricch’s song “Die Young.” The song describes driving with a gun and standing trial for shooting someone with it.
“Gotta keep it on me. I don’t wanna die young,” Ricch raps. “I rather be judged by twelve, than carried out by six.”
Occhuzio also cast doubt on Grimes’ assertion that he threw the pistol away because he feared police would shoot him if he was caught with it. Occhuzzio noted Grimes never called police to tell them he threw the gun away while on Interstate 66, so there was no way they would know he was unarmed. The gun and the BMW were never recovered after Grimes turned himself in.
Several witnesses testified they never saw Riley, a 29-year-old HVAC technician and city resident, carry a gun or talk about guns.
Jury deliberations in the case are expected to begin today.
(1) comment
life without parole. too bad the death penalty has been abolished....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.