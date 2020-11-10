WINCHESTER — Homicide suspect Quadell Alik Grimes confessed to shooting Kevin Michael Riley and said it was in self-defense, according to police.
Winchester Police Department Detective Jesse H. Thurman wrote in a criminal complaint filed on Thursday in city General District Court that he interviewed a woman with whom Grimes has a child earlier that day. The woman said she spoke to Grimes within a day of Riley being shot in the chest in the parking lot of the Okinawa Japanese Restaurant at 571 Adams Drive. The killing occurred about 8:55 p.m. on Oct. 28.
According to the criminal complaint, Grimes admitted to the woman that "he had fired a shot at Riley and claimed it was self-defense." He also told her that he was "retaining a lawyer in relation to the incident."
William B. Mann, the attorney retained by Grimes, didn't return calls on Monday.
Grimes, 29, of the 12000 block of Little Elliot Drive in Hagerstown, Maryland, turned himself in to police on Friday and was charged with second-degree murder. He made a video court appearance on Monday and had his case continued to 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 24. Grimes was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County on Monday night.
Riley, a Winchester resident and HVAC technician, was well known and liked around the community for his colorful personality and outgoing nature. Some 300 people attended a vigil for him after his death.
While popular, Riley didn't get along with Grimes. Police spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan said on Monday that police in 2015 investigated a "conflict" between the two that was never prosecuted. She didn't say what the conflict was about, but she said the dispute and the killing weren't drug-related.
In the criminal complaint, Thurman also referred to an "ongoing issue" between Grimes and Riley, but he didn't elaborate.
On the night of the killing, Thurman wrote that Riley was a passenger in a car with two friends that parked in the restaurant parking lot. Riley, who was going to dinner with his friends, exited the car and approached a blue BMW parked two spaces away, according to Riley's friends.
One friend said Riley uttered a greeting to the BMW driver. The friend then said he saw a muzzle flash and heard a shot. The description of the shooter provided by the friend resembles Grimes.
Thurman said Grimes owns a 2016 BMW X6 that surveillance cameras photographed on the American Legion Bridge on Interstate 495 heading into Maryland about 10 p.m. on Oct. 28.
Grimes is a former Stephens City resident. While living there in 2012 he was found guilty in a plea bargain in Frederick General District court of uttering profanities over public airways in 2011. A charge of making a written threat was dismissed as part of the agreement.
Riley, the youngest of four children, came from a tight-knit family. Crystal Pruitt, Riley's older sister, said she was pleased about Grimes' arrest, but it hasn't lessened the pain she and her family feel.
"I feel relieved that the process can start and we can get justice for Kevin," she said. "But nothing's ever going to make it better or bring him back."
