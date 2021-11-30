WINCHESTER — An evaluation of whether David Austin Rowe was sane when he was accused of killing his grandmother and whether he’s mentally competent to stand trial was ordered in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Monday.
The 18-year-old Rowe was charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of 63-year-old Dianna Lynne Swaner in her Quail Run home in Frederick County on Aug. 28. Police said Rowe confessed to beating Swaner during a fit of rage after he tried to get a can of beans and she stopped him. He had been temporarily living in a trailer next to her home.
Rowe has been in the custody of the Department of Social Services through a guardianship since his mother died in 2015. He has a history of mental illness and violence that relatives said led to him being frequently removed from DSS group homes. About a week before Swaner was killed, Rowe was removed under an eight-hour emergency custody order from the Winchester Rescue Mission after threatening to kill staff there.
Rowe was released from Winchester Medical Center after the custody order expired and he was found not to be in need of being held under a 72-hour temporary detention order. Rowe, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus while at the hospital, went to live on Swaner’s property until DSS could find a home for him. The move came despite Rowe being charged with assaulting Swaner in Winchester on April 9. She had not sought a protection order against her grandson after the 72-hour temporary protection order expired in April.
Rowe was calm during Monday’s brief hearing which was his first court appearance since the killing. Judge Kimberly M. Athey approved the appointment of clinical psychologist William T. McKenna to do the evaluation on behalf of the county Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Marie E. Acosta, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney, said after the hearing that she’s hopeful the evaluation will be done in time for Rowe’s next court appearance scheduled for 2 p.m. on Feb. 14. Should Rowe be judged mentally incompetent, he likely would be sent to a state psychiatric hospital where staff would try to restore his competency so he could stand trial.
Defense attorney Collin Andrew Heffern told Athey he is also trying to have a neuro-psychological evaluation done on Rowe by the Institute for Law, Psychiatry and Public Policy at the University of Virginia. The institute’s services include forensic psychiatric evaluations of criminal suspects.
Heffern said after the hearing that a neuro-psychological evaluation is more comprehensive than a competency evaluation, but also more expensive. He said it costs roughly $5,000 compared to a few hundred dollars for a competency evaluation. With Rowe indigent, Heffern said he plans to ask DSS to pay for the evaluation, but the cost may be prohibitive.
“They don’t have tons of money at their disposal so it’s a challenge to try to work through that,” he said. “If I had it my way, he’d have had it a month ago.”
Swaner, a mother of two, was a fabricator at ZM Sheet Metal of Winchester from 1978 until retiring last year. Family and friends described her as kind and generous. They said she gave money to homeless people and donated to local volunteer fire companies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.