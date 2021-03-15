WINCHESTER — Homicide suspect Adam Marcus Griffin, accused of trying to have a witness murdered, will be tried separately on first-degree murder and solicitation of murder charges to protect his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
Judge Brian Madden made the ruling in Winchester Circuit Court on Friday.
Griffin, 35, of the 900 block of North Braddock Street, is accused of shooting 30-year-old Lorenzo Coles Wheeler in front of 312 N. Kent St. on July 30. Authorities haven’t divulged the motive, but both men had lived in the same Winchester home in 2019. Coles was found with a quarter-ounce of crack cocaine on him, and a machete was found in his rented car that was parked nearby, according to police.
Griffin was charged with first-degree murder on Nov. 19, but he has been imprisoned since July 2 on charges of possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Before Madden made his ruling, Heather D. Hovermale, Winchester deputy commonwealth’s attorney, argued for one trial. She said Griffin confessed to a jailhouse informant that he killed Wheeler and sought to have a witness to the homicide to slain. After Griffin was moved to a separate pod at the jail, the informant contacted police.
Hovermale argued that the cases are “inextricably intertwined.” If the murder solicitation charge was tried separately and Griffin testified, she noted anything he said could be used against him at the murder trial.
“Having them tried separately doesn’t offer him a shield,” she said. “Justice and the joinder statute really do argue for trying the cases together.”
However, defense attorney Howard Manheimer said for Griffin to be acquitted of solicitation, he needs to testify to refute the informant’s allegations. But he could take the Fifth at the murder trial and still be acquitted. If the cases are tried separately, Manheimer said it would be a “game-time decision” on whether Griffin testifies based on the strength of the prosecution’s case.
“He cannot win the solicitation case without testifying, but he could win the homicide case by not testifying,” Manheimer said. “By joining the cases, the court is essentially saying, ‘You have to testify in the homicide case.’”
“Justice would require separate trials,” Madden concurred.
The solicitation trial is scheduled to start June 8. The murder trial is set for Oct. 20.
