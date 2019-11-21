BERRYVILLE — William Edward Freeman Jr. choked up as he implicated his cousin Michael Ivory Curry in the killing of William Todd Anderson.
"Michael always had influence over me. He taught me all the wrong things: how to deal drugs, how to cook crack and shoot guns," Freeman testified at Curry's trial on Wednesday in Clarke County Circuit Court. "All the things I thought were cool at the time. He ruined my life."
Anderson, a 38-year-old master electrician and father of one, died from a head wound in his Blue Ridge Mountain Road home a few hours after three masked men broke into the residence on March 26, 2017. Curry, 33, of Summit Point, W.Va.; Freeman, 27, of Berryville, and Blake Anthony Munk, 33, of Baltimore, have been charged with murder and robbery over the killing. William Scott Smallwood, 43, of Berryville, faces burglary and robbery charges.
Freeman testified that Curry sought him out because he knew Anderson's address, having previously done tree work on his property. Freeman said he was reluctant to participate, but Munk, who he described as "a very scary dude," threatened to beat him if he didn't cooperate.
Freeman said Curry — who faces 40 years to life if convicted — told him Smallwood had proposed the robbery, but backed out.
Smallwood took the stand before Freeman. He said 20 to 30 people stopped by Anderson's home to buy drugs on the weekend of the robbery, which occurred on a Sunday night. Freeman said Anderson, a heroin addict, overdosed twice that day, and he left Anderson's home about 7 p.m.
Under cross examination by defense attorney Gregory William Bowman, Smallwood admitted he had stolen cocaine from Anderson in the past and Anderson had been angry with him, but said they remained friends. Smallwood said he hoped his testimony might result in leniency for him, but he wasn't promised anything for his cooperation. "I want Todd to get justice," he said.
Freeman testified that Curry orchestrated the robbery and described him as the "quarterback." He said Curry and Munk both did heroin shortly before the robbery and Curry purchased bandannas, duct tape and latex gloves on the way to Anderson's home. Freeman said they were driven by Toi Marshall, Curry's sister, who Freeman said waited outside the home in her car during the robbery.
Apartment complex surveillance video of Curry, Freeman, Marshall and Munk leaving Marshall's apartment in Bunker Hill, W.Va., before the robbery and returning afterward was shown by the prosecution on Wednesday. Marshall's home was raided by police shortly after the killing, and drugs, guns and phones were seized. Police testified earlier this week that they previously questioned Marshall but haven't been able to locate her for months. Marshall hasn't been charged.
Freeman said he acted as a lookout outside the home on a foggy, rainy night. He said Munk, armed with a snub-nosed .38-caliber revolver, smashed open a front door followed by Curry. Freeman said Curry was carrying a Kel Tec semi-automatic rifle and followed Munk in.
Freeman said Curry called to him to come in the home and guard Olivia Franklin Bowers — then known as Olivia Pitcock — who lived in the home with Anderson. While Franklin Bowers lay face down on the living room floor, Freeman said he could hear Anderson being beaten in the bedroom for refusing to provide the combination to a safe containing drugs.
Freeman said he asked Franklin Bowers if she knew the combination and she told him it was in Anderson's wallet in his jeans. After Curry and Munk opened the safe, Freeman said they brought out Anderson holding him by his arms. "He looked scared, terrified, " Freeman said.
Freeman said Curry then tossed him the duct tape and ordered him to tape Anderson and Franklin Bowers to chairs. When Anderson cried out "no!," Freeman said Curry struck him with the butt of the assault rifle on the head.
Franklin Bowers testified on Monday that after they freed themselves from the chairs, Anderson was bleeding profusely, but he didn't want to be hospitalized. She said she found him dead on the living room floor a few hours later.
Anderson died due to bleeding on the brain from blunt force trauma, according to Dr. Joceyln Posthumus. "There's evidence of brain swelling, which is he ultimate mechanism of death," she testified on Wednesday.
Freeman said 2½ pounds of marijuana, two ounces of cocaine and about $2,000 was stolen from the home. He said he was given half a pound of pot for participating.
Under cross examination from Bowman, Freeman admitted to repeatedly lying about being involved in the killing including while under oath to a grand jury. Freeman said he lied because he was scared after being told by an investigator that he could be charged with capital murder and face the death penalty.
Freeman, whose criminal record includes a conviction for carrying a firearm while in possession of drugs, said he was haunted by the killing and influenced by the time he spent as a defendant in the Northwest Regional Adult Drug Treatment Court, an alternative to incarceration program. Freeman, a recovering addict, said drug treatment and the court's emphasis on honesty changed him, but he kept quiet until being arrested in March.
Freeman, who hopes he receives leniency for cooperating but hasn't received any promises, said he then realized the gravity of the charges against him.
"It really doesn't hit you until the cuffs are around your wrists," Freeman told Bowman.
"But you've had cuffs around your wrists before," Bowman said.
"Yes, but nothing like this."
The trial continues today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.