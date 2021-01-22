WINCHESTER — A Hagerstown, Maryland, man who said he shot an unarmed man in self-defense on Oct. 28 outside a local restaurant was charged with first-degree murder by a Winchester Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday.
Quadell Alik Grimes was initially charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Kevin Michael Riley after turning himself in to police on Nov. 6. Grimes said he shot Riley in the chest in the parking lot of the Okinawa Japanese Restaurant at 571 Adams Drive in Winchester after Riley approached his SUV, according to Grimes’ attorney William “Ben” Mann IV.
At a November bond hearing, Mann said Grimes feared for his life because Riley had previously threatened him as part of a long-running feud between the two men. Police have confirmed there was bad blood between the two men but haven’t elaborated.
Mann said Grimes wasn’t trying to ambush Riley. He said Grimes was getting a milkshake at the Five Guys restaurant next to Okinawa when Riley arrived with two friends to eat dinner at Okinawa around 8:55 p.m.
Riley’s friend, James Edward Payne, testified at the hearing that he and Riley got out of the car and Riley was between the car and Grimes’ BMW when he heard Riley say, “What’s up with that?” before being shot. Grimes then sped away and drove home before contacting Mann the next morning. Mann then called authorities, and Grimes turned himself in after being charged.
Marc H. Abrams, Winchester commonwealth’s attorney, couldn’t be reached on Thursday, but Mann said that by amending the charge to first-degree murder and doing a direct indictment, Grimes doesn’t get another bond hearing or credit for time served. He said the first-degree charge is unwarranted because it involves premeditation.
“I understand why a prosecutor would want to charge someone with the highest level thing they could charge them with to put the maximum pressure on them, but from my perspective, I disagree that there was premeditation,” Mann said. “As far as I know, the evidence has not changed since this case was first charged.”
The 30-year-old Grimes grew up in Stephens City. Mann said he was in the area visiting relatives when the shooting occurred. It’s unclear how long Grimes and Riley knew one another. Riley, a 29-year-old city resident and HVAC technician, was known for his boisterous, fun-loving nature. Some 300 people attended a vigil for him after the killing.
