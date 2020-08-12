WINCHESTER — Homicide suspect Larry Lee Mullenax III talked about killing Sarah Curran weeks before she was found dead on July 23 and bragged on Facebook about killing her, according to the woman accused of helping Mullenax move Curran’s body.
Clara Ann Perdue confessed on July 31 to helping Mullenax drag and hide Curran’s body in a homeless encampment off Baker Lane on July 16, after she said Mullenax killed Curran, a search warrant affidavit filed by Frederick County Sheriff’s Officer Investigator Brandon J. Hazelwood stated.
Mullenax, 25 and homeless, was Curran’s ex-boyfriend. He confessed to beating, choking and stabbing her to death, according to police. He has been charged with second-degree murder in her death. He appeared in Frederick County General District Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Oct. 27.
Three residents of the encampment told The Winchester Star after Curran’s body was discovered that Curran and Mullenax had argued about Mullenax dating Perdue. One resident said Mullenax bragged to him about killing Curran and taking her bank card afterward.
According to the affidavit, Perdue said Mullenax discussed “getting rid of” Curran several weeks before the killing. Perdue also said Mullenax’s mother discussed on Facebook Messenger actions her son took after allegedly killing Curran.
In the affidavit, Hazelwood wrote that a close friend of Curran’s reported to Winchester police on July 22 that Curran was missing and that Mullenax had bragged about killing her. Winchester police turned the investigation over to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office because Curran’s body was found on county property. The discovery of her body came a day after she was reported missing.
The 22-year-old Curran, who was homeless, had Asperger’s syndrome, a form of autism. She competed in the Special Olympics and graduated from Handley High School.
Perdue, 36 and homeless, was arrested after her confession. She was indicted by a county grand jury on Thursday on a concealment of a dead body charge, which is a felony. Perdue is due in Frederick County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. on Aug. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.