BERRYVILLE — A trial date has been set for a Baltimore man accused of robbing and killing a Bluemont man in 2017.
Blake Anthony Munk, 32, of the 900 block of Oakleigh Beach Road, appeared briefly in Clarke County Circuit Court on Monday. If a plea bargain isn’t agreed on — about 95 percent of criminal cases are resolved with plea bargains in Virginia and nationally — the trial is set to begin Feb. 3.
Munk and William Edward Freeman Jr, 26, of the 100 block of Cameron Street in Berryville, are accused of robbing and beating to death William Todd Anderson in his home at 19414 Blue Ridge Mountain Road on March 27, 2017. Freeman is due back in court on Nov. 4.
William Scott Smallwood, 43, of the 100 block of Sheets Lane in Clarke County, is charged with robbery and burglary in the killing. Smallwood is due back in court on Oct. 21. At least one other man is being sought for questioning, but hasn’t been charged.
Olivia Pitcock, who was living with Anderson, said three masked gunmen broke into the house and stole drugs and money. A search warrant affidavit said Anderson was kicked in the head by one of the robbers after refusing to give the combination to a safe in the home. The 48-year-old Anderson was a master electrician and father of an 18-year-old daughter.
