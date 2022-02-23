WINCHESTER — Homicide suspect Demetrius Dominque Brown’s court-appointed lawyer wants prosecutors to pay for expert assistance for his client without notifying them what the help is for.
In a closed hearing in Winchester Circuit Court on Wednesday, area public defender Timothy S. Coyne made his request to Judge Alexander R. Iden. Prosecutors and the public were barred from the hearing to prevent signaling Brown’s strategy if the case goes to trial.
Brown, 19, is accused is accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Jaiden Myers and wounding his then-17-year-old friend Zevyn Dokes in a drug-related homicide/robbery on May 21. Also charged in the killing are alleged getaway driver Jaeden Smithers and Tony Peyton Jr., both 20. Police haven’t said what Peyton’s alleged role in the crime was.
Judge Brian M. Madden is overseeing the case, but Iden heard the request so Madden wouldn’t have information unavailable to prosecutors. Information on whether Iden approved or dismissed the request was unavailable on Wednesday night.
The “ex-parte” hearing is part of a new Virginia law that took effect on July 1. It allows indigent clients to obtain expert assistance without revealing what kind of expertise is sought. Defense attorneys typically make requests for experts in open court. For example, private investigators to help them find witnesses or gather evidence. The law requires judges to approve the assistance if denying it would cause a “fundamentally unfair” trial.
In an interview before the hearing, Coyne wouldn’t provide a general description of the type of expertise he’s seeking or how much it would cost. In a written motion, he wrote that he would provide a detailed description at the hearing.
“Obviously, an advance preview of Mr. Brown’s case on a critical issue would be of immense benefit to the commonwealth and an enormous detriment to Mr. Brown,” Coyne said. “Accordingly, due process requires that this court provide Mr. Brown an ex parte forum for his request.”
Coyne noted if Brown could afford to pay for his own expert, tipping off his trial strategy wouldn’t be an issue. Depriving Brown of secrecy would draw an “unconstitutional line” between poor and rich people.
“Discrimination on the basis of financial status violates the fundamental constitutional precept that indigents must have the same access to the tools of justice as those with financial means,” Coyne said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.