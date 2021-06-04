WINCHESTER — Homicide suspect Demetrius Dominique Brown appeared briefly on video in Winchester General District Court on Thursday for his arraignment.
Judge Mary Costello Daniel ruled Brown will continue to be held without bond on a first-degree murder charge at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Fort Collier Road. He is due back in court at 8:45 a.m. on July 21.
Brown, 18, of the 200 block of Woodberry Lane in Winchester, is accused of fatally shooting Jaiden Myers, 18, and seriously wounding Myers’ 17-year-old friend on May 21. The shooting occurred in the friend’s apartment in the Orchardcrest Apartments complex in the 2500 block of Wilson Boulevard.
A witness told police the shooting was related to a marijuana deal, according to a Winchester Police Department criminal complaint. The witness said he and Myers and the 17-year-old arranged to buy pot from Brown. He said Brown pulled out a pistol in the apartment to try to rob the three men and a fight broke out.
Damien McPeek, the 17-year-old’s cousin, told The Winchester Star last week that he saw the witness and Brown running from the apartment and found Myers and his cousin in the apartment bedroom. The 17-year-old remained hospitalized Wednesday.
Brown was arrested in an apartment complex in Fairfax County by U.S. marshals on May 27. The U.S. Marshals Service, which was familiar with Brown from a previous investigation, hasn’t provided details on how they located Brown.
Myers was a Handley High School senior scheduled to graduate this month. Four of his friends and family attended the court hearing. They declined comment after the hearing about the killing. “It’s just too raw,” said a woman who accompanied Myers’ father.
