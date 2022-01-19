WINCHESTER — The trial of Adam Marcus Griffin, accused of fatally shooting Lorenzo Coles Wheeler on June 30, 2020, has been postponed until Aug. 29.
The trial was scheduled to begin Feb. 3. However, Kari Dodd, a forensic scientist with the Virginia Department of Forensic Science who examined DNA of Griffin and Wheeler, was unavailable to testify for the prosecution the week of the trial. She is scheduled to testify in Loudoun Circuit Court that week.
At a Friday hearing in Winchester Circuit Court, defense attorney Howard J. Manheimer objected to the idea of Dodd's evidence being submitted without him having the chance to cross examine her. On Tuesday, Judge Brian M. Madden overruled Manheimer's objection to continuing the trial. "That's an essential witness for the commonwealth," he said of Dodd.
Griffin, a 36-year-old city resident whose criminal record includes two robbery convictions, is accused of shooting Wheeler, a 30-year-old city resident, in front of 312 N. Kent St. on June 30, 2020. Besides first-degree murder, Griffin has also been charged with solicitation of murder for allegedly trying to have a witness connected to the homicide killed. The alleged solicitation occurred while Griffin was jailed on a possession of a firearm by a felon charge, shortly after the killing.
Authorities haven't given a motive for the killing, but both men knew one another, having previously lived in the same home. Police said Wheeler was found with about 24 grams of what is believed to be crack cocaine and had a machete in his rental car, which was parked near the shooting location.
Heather D. Hovermale, Winchester commonwealth's attorney, told Madden the trial is expected to last five days and the prosecution expects to call 26 witnesses. The trial was first set to be held in October. Less than a week before the scheduled start, new evidence given to the prosecution by relatives of Wheeler caused the first continuance.
