WINCHESTER — Five days before the trial of homicide suspect Adam Marcus Griffin was to begin in Winchester Circuit Court, it was delayed due to new evidence being presented.
Heather D. Hovermale, acting commonwealth’s attorney, told Judge Brian M. Madden at a Friday hearing that the evidence was presented to prosecutors by relatives of victim Lorenzo Coles Wheeler on Thursday. Hovermale said the evidence was potentially exculpatory. Exculpatory evidence is any evidence that could prove a defendant's innocence.
Griffin, 36, is accused of shooting Wheeler, 30, on the street in front of 312 N. Kent St. on June 30, 2020. Besides first-degree murder, Griffin has been charged with solicitation of murder for allegedly trying to have a witness connected to the homicide killed.
Authorities haven't given a motive for the killing, but both men knew one another and each had extensive criminal records before the shooting occurred. Police said Wheeler was found with about 24 grams of what is believed to be crack cocaine and had a machete in his rental car, which was parked near where he was shot.
Authorities labeled Wheeler a gang member prior to him being convicted in 2013 for participating in a gang act related to a riot at the Stafford County Jail. A Winchester police officer and street gang expert is scheduled to testify at the trial.
The trial has been postponed until Feb. 4, to give the defense and prosecution more time to prepare based on the new evidence.
"We've all been excited to start this trial and have been working around the clock," attorney Howard J. Manheimer told Madden. "But this is significant evidence that we need to explore."
In an interview, Hovermale wouldn't discuss the evidence, saying it could compromise prosecution of Griffin. She said she plans to drop the first-degree murder charge against him at a hearing on Tuesday and recharge him with the same charge. She described the move as a legal formality and said it was due to prosecutors having more time to prepare their case.
