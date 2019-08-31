WINCHESTER — The trial of homicide suspect Joshua Clay Coffelt has been delayed to allow him to undergo a psychiatric exam.
On Friday in Winchester Circuit Court, clinical psychologist April Szilagyi was approved to examine Coffelt. The start of the trial was moved from Oct. 30 to Jan. 22.
In an Aug. 21 court filing, Coffelts attorneys Jillian D. Curfman and Suni Mackall wrote that the evaluation will help determine if they seek a not guilty by reason of insanity plea. They wrote that Coffelt was suffering from “blackouts, confusion and migraines” when Michael William Harris was shot at Elks Lodge 458 in Winchester on March 24.
“The defendant asserts that there is probable cause to believe that his mental state will be a significant factor in his defense,” Curfman and Mackall wrote. “Defendant has been diagnosed previously with psychiatric disorders and has, at times, been taking psychiatric medicine to manage his disorders.”
The 28-year-old Coffelt has a history of violence. His criminal record includes convictions for robbery, use of a firearm in a felony and brandishing a weapon. The 28-year-old Harris was a father of five who lived on the same street as Coffelt.
Prosecutors haven’t given a motive for the execution-style killing which occurred on a dance floor in the club during a birthday party celebration. They said up to 50 witnesses may testify if the case goes to trial.
