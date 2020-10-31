WINCHESTER — Calls for community solidarity, love and religious redemption were made at a candlelight vigil for homicide victim Kevin Michael Riley on Friday.
“You shouldn’t have to wonder if he touched a life because you can see it right here,” James Gibson with Mount Carmel Baptist Church told about 300 people who gathered for the vigil on the field where Riley had played kickball at Jim Barnett Park. “No one’s coming out on a Friday night for somebody that didn’t mean something to them. Maybe Kevin’s ministry was to bring you together.”
The 29-year-old Riley, of the 500 block of South Kent Street, was shot in the chest about 8:55 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Okinawa Japanese restaurant at 571 Adams Drive, where his sister Crystal Pruitt said he had gone to eat dinner with friends. Police said witnesses told them the shooter fired one shot from a blue BMW SUV with a Maryland license plate that fled the scene.
Police, who haven’t disclosed the motive for the killing, said they have a suspect, but haven’t identified the person. The shooter remained at large on Friday night, according to police spokeswoman Lt. Amanda R. Behan.
A graduate of Handley High School, Riley was an HVAC technician at his father’s business. Prior to the vigil, his friends, many of whom had known him since childhood, recalled Riley’s love of his family and his generous and gregarious nature. Keisha Warr remembered him buying her son his first pair of Air Jordan athletic shoes when she was struggling financially.
Her brother Michael Warr said Riley — who went by the nickname Deuce Bigalo after the movie character and would-be gigolo — was always the life of the party.
“If you didn’t hear him, you were definitely going to hear him, eventually,” said the 29-year-old Warr of Winchester, who said he met Riley in first grade. “That was just his nature.”
Riley’s favorite hangouts were the Italian Touch restaurant and TGI Fridays and he held “football Sundays” at his home on South Kent Street, where friends gathered to watch the Washington Football Team that Riley loved. Along with candles at a table at the vigil was a number 91 jersey of Washington linebacker Ryan Kerrigan. Some in the crowd wore Washington paraphernalia.
At the vigil, Pruitt recalled him joking with his brother and father at work, thinking she was his personal secretary and acting like a ladies man. She thanked the racially diverse crowd, which included people of all ages, for attending the vigil and said the outpouring of support since her brother’s death has been overwhelming.
“I know he’s up there cussing us all for making a fuss,” she said. “He did love being the center of attention, but he did not like when we made a fuss or cried.”
Pruitt and Riley’s aunt Francis Riley recalled how devoted he was to his nieces and nephews and how he always attended their after-school events like beauty pageants and ballgames. Francis Riley recalled him nervously biting his nails at a pageant involving his nieces.
“He said, ‘I don’t know why I come to theses things, I get so nervous,’” she said. “I said, ‘You’re not in the pageant.’ He loved those kids.”
Riley said there will be justice for her nephew’s death and encouraged the crowd to love one another in the way that her nephew loved his family and to accept Christ as he had done.
“Whatever’s going on in all theses other crazy places, it’s not happening here in Winchester. We’re loving each other and that is such an amazing and admirable statement on behalf of Kevin,” she said. “Don’t let hatred overtake hurt.”
