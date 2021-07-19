WINCHESTER — The memory of Kevin Michael Riley was kept alive by participants and spectators at a kickball tournament honoring the homicide victim Sunday.
About 250 people attended the event at Jim Barnett Park. They included members of the "Balls and Dolls" coed team Riley formed in 2019. The team is going by the name "Kev's Football Team" this year to honor him.
Riley was shot on Oct. 28 by Quadell Alik Grimes, who admits shooting Riley in the parking lot outside Okinawa Restaurant, but said it was in self-defense. Police said the 29-year-old Riley was unarmed. Grimes, charged with first-degree murder, is scheduled to stand trial Aug. 13.
At the tournament Riley's team defeated the Front Royal-based Ballbusters 8-0. The team included Riley's 32-year-old brother Kenny Riley, who played first base. The two played baseball and basketball together as boys and worked together as HVAC technicians at Riley Multi-Service, the family business.
Kenny Riley said his brother— who went by the nickname Deuce Bigalow, the name of a would-be gigolo from a popular 1999 comedy movie — was ebullient, generous and loving. He gave money to friends to help them pay bills and bought gifts for their children, donated food to homeless people and hosted parties to watch Washington Football Team games, a team he passionately supported.
"He was loving and caring," Kenny Riley said of his brother, who he described as his best friend. "He wanted to give back to people and that's what he did."
Some 300 people attended a candlelight vigil for Riley shortly after his death. Kenny Riley said the outpouring of love and support has continued. When he wears a shirt with his brother's photo, people often stop him to offer condolences and remembrances of his brother.
Kenny Riley said he and his close-knit family — who regularly attend Grimes' court hearings — are grateful for the support but continue to grieve. Riley said he coaches youth football and softball, which keeps him busy and helps take his mind off his brother's death.
"It eases it a little bit, but nothing is ever going to take away the pain of losing your brother," he said.
Riley's friends said they're also grieving. They include William Winfield, who did a handstand as he scored a run during the victory. Winfield, who was with Riley when he was killed, said he'd known him since 2007 when they attended Handley High School. He said Riley was a like a brother to him and helped him through difficult times. Winfield said Riley always lit up a room when he entered it and his laughter was contagious.
"He always had great energy and was always positive. He always pushed people to be better," Winfield said. "I'm happy to be here and see all the love they're still showing for him eight months later."
Friend Mykel Qymae Williams said he'd known Riley since 2012. Williams runs the car club Crown Vic Kiings and Queens, which brought about 12 cars to the event.
They first met when Riley asked Williams for a ride. Even though he didn't know him, Williams obliged and the two hit it off. They often razzed each other about football because Williams is a New York Giants fan.
Williams said Riley, who'd been convicted of cocaine and marijuana dealing several years ago, learned from his experience. He said Riley, who loved children, spoke to him about starting programs to keep youths from using or selling drugs. The last time Williams saw Riley was about a week before his death when Riley attended a car club benefit for the Congregational Community Action Project, a local food pantry.
"He was a really genuine guy," Williams said. "It's a big loss for Winchester."
The tournament, which included a silent auction, benefited the Winchester Parks Foundation that helps fund park improvements. Memorial shirts bore a picture of Riley on the front and said "End Gun Violence" on the back. Besides raising money for parks, the event was held to call for reducing gun violence. Riley was one of 19,403 gun homicide victims in the U.S. last year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. An additional 24,156 people committed suicide with guns.
Williams, a father of two, said he worries about gun violence, particularly involving young people. He supports stricter penalties for gun owners whose guns are used in crimes if they haven't reported them stolen.
"It's hard because it seems like everyone has one," Williams said. "Gun violence is everywhere."
