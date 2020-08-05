WINCHESTER — Remembering homicide victim Sarah Curran and helping friends and family deal with their grief are the goals of a memorial service on Thursday.
“The focus is going to be to remember Sarah and celebrate her life and to thank God for her life,” said the Rev. Dan McCoig, pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Winchester, which Curran and her family attended for about a decade. “It will also provide comfort to those who are mourning her tragic, premature death.”
Curran, 22 of no fixed address, was found dead at a homeless encampment behind the 700 block of Baker Lane in Frederick County on July 23, according to the county Sheriff’s Office. Police said Larry Lee Mullenax III, Curran’s ex-boyfriend, confessed to killing her, but they haven’t disclosed a motive. Mullenax, 25 and homeless, was charged with second-degree murder.
On Friday, Clara Ann Perdue, 36 and homeless, was charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. Police said she confessed to helping Mullenax move Curran’s body to conceal it.
Curran, who had Asperger’s syndrome, swam in the Special Olympics and volunteered at CCAP, a local food and clothing pantry officially known as the Congregational Community Action Project. She also volunteered at the Frederick County Esther Boyd Animal Shelter.
McCoig said Curran participated in Sunday school classes as a child and still regularly attended the church as an adult. He said Curran had a gentle, respectful nature and always took time to speak to him when he saw her outside the church.
Among those planning to attend the tribute is Kim Craig, founder of Holy Cannoli, a nonprofit group that serves coffee and food to homeless people. Craig said she didn’t know Curran well but tried to help her deal with the ordeal of homelessness.
Craig also knew Evonne Marie Pullen, a homeless woman with a mental disability who was found murdered in Evansville, Indiana, in November after moving there from Winchester in September. Craig said she worries about homeless people, particularly women, being taken advantage of because of their vulnerability.
“It just rips at my heartstrings,” she said. “You’re just always wondering who’s next.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.