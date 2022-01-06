WINCHESTER — A witness to the fatal shooting at a Dicks Hollow Road home on Dec. 30 is accused of firing a shot outside the residence during a domestic dispute with homeowner Gerald Wayne Marple Jr., which occurred 2½ months before Marple killed Walter Ray Long Jr.
The non-fatal shooting occurred on Sept. 14, according to Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Deputy William Koelker’s criminal complaint. Marple told police that he and his girlfriend, Hope Renee Johnson, argued outside the home. Koelker didn’t indicate what the argument was about, but said Marple had marks and scratches on his neck from where he said Johnson attacked him.
Johnson is accused of getting into Marple’s truck and firing a shot from a revolver before driving off.
“Multiple witnesses heard the discharge of the handgun at the time the incident was reported,” Koelker wrote. “It was unclear what direction Hope was pointing the handgun when she discharged the firearm.”
After Long was shot and killed at the residence last week, the 31-year-old Johnson was arrested on a warrant over the Sept. 14 shooting. She was charged with assault and battery of a family member and reckless handling of a firearm. She is due in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 9 a.m. on Monday.
Marple, 45, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon over Long’s shooting.
He and Johnson told police they were in bed on Dec. 30 when they were confronted by Long and his friend, Jeffrey Brian Smith, about a hunting rifle that Smith said Marple had stolen from him. After Smith hit Marple in the head with a metal pipe, Marple fired one shot from the rifle, killing Long, a 32-year-old county resident. According to police, the bullet hit Long in the back as he was fleeing the house.
Smith, 42, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, has been charged with malicious wounding.
