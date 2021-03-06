The following students at Evendale Elementary School were named to the All-A Honor Roll for the second grading period of the 2020-2021 school year.
First grade
Emma Agosta, Daniel Aguirre, Leighton Alexander, Ricardo Alvarado Aguilar, Gianna Alvarado Milan, Hailie Antezana, Benjamin Bautista, Wolfgang Brandt, Warren Fauver, Tryston Foreman, Grayson Halstead, Keaton Hawkins, Ethan Katona, Charley Keener, Brendan Kite, Lorelei Napear, Lia Ortiz, Emma Sayer, Miles Shirk, Ariella Small, Zahlaya Spencer, Lane Stover, Charlotte Tasker, Isabella Throckmorton, Isis Traub, Fletcher Winne, Sarah Wise, Annabelle Witherspoon, Laila Woolridge, Penelope Wrigley
Second grade
Jacob Bautista, Anderson Blanco Benitez, Keaton Crocker, Mason Custer, Kinsley Dalton, Mason Fauver, Lily Ferris, Penelope Fisher, Mira Fox, Madeline Halling, Gabriel Hickey, Adelyn Jones, Kaekoa Leokai Kani, Emily Kavanaugh, Afsana Kawsar, Sam Manuel, Cristian Maradiaga Diaz, Scarlet Martinez Barahona, Jeptha McGee, Brycen Michael, Luisa Otero Lopez, Amelia Pennypacker, Eric Peterson, Aaron Power, Scarlette Rivera Menendez, Ellie Sturgill, Samuel Weart, Joseph Zara
Third grade
Alice Ambrogi, Sophia Antonio, Kallen Baker, Mia Castillo Bueso, Alexander Chavez Ramirez, Riley Cornwell, Ella Cortes, Jaxon Custer, Eriadne Estrada-Leon, Ava Fauntleroy, Brice Franz, William Gardner, Violet Gotcher, Preston Hammer, Mj Ninia Hendricks, Jace Huynh, Landon Jones, Pratima Khanal, Liliana Kornfeld, Joshua Lapp, Camila Leiva Obando, Teresa Lewis, Carter Michael, Allison Orellana Machado, Mateo Ortiz, Joseph Patterson, Mason Poffinberger, Kaitlyn Pownall, Emily Russell, Levi Stover, Mason Stump, Michael Troche Negron, Camila Valle, Emma Vaughn, Aiva Walker, Rachel Wemette, Ha Ram Woo, Chase Zeller-Bender
Fourth grade
Genesis Alvarado Milan, Cora Archer, Natalie Ball, Madeleine Bautista, Finnian Berson, Reese Creamer, Hayleigh Dorsey, Caitlyn Fisher, Zachary Florek, Adam Ghali, Liam Grassmuck, Lilliana Hardy, Sofiia Kalashnikova, Fiona Kite, Lucas Lingo, Ryan Main, Wyatt Mallen, Brayden Naylor, Collin Park, Edith Perez Perez, Pyper Resig, Olivia Savage, Caleb Witherspoon, Evan Wu
Fifth grade
Darlyn Alvarado Machado, Tyler Andrea, Anthony Antezana, Kiley Eaton, Teagan Feltner, Matthew Ford, Benjamin Furbee, Jordan Haack, Ryan Halling, Alayjah Hott, Samuel Lapp, Sophia Merrill, Emma Murphy, Michael Patrick, Makayla Perez, Genesis Ramos Rodriguez, Dylan Reich, Jackson Russell, Brody Stoddard, Joseph Taylor, Harper Weiss, Tanner Wilburn, Hailey Williams
