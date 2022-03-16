WINCHESTER — Nine young women will compete in the In Town and Out of Town Miss Honorary Fire and Rescue Chief Pageant at 7 p.m. Saturday at Daniel Morgan Middle School in Winchester. Tickets are $10 at the door.
In Town contestants are: Aspen Skyy Roderick, Hannah Elizabeth Ballon, Chelsea Marie Trenary, Haylee Grace West, Savanah Renee Pangle and Annika Amelia Williams.
Out of Town contestants are: Jamie Rose Stewart, Madydon Niquole Judy and Emily Joyce Burner.
In-Town contestants
Aspen Roderick is the 16-year-old daughter of April and Lyman Roderick of Clear Brook. She is in 11th grade at James Wood High School, where she is squad leader of the color guard and Class of 2023 historian. She enjoys camping, biking, traveling and taking photos. Aspen would like to pursue a career in law and travel out of the country. She is sponsored by Clear Brook Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
Hannah Ballon is the 18-year-old daughter of Jelise and David Ballon of Winchester. She is a 2021 graduate of Mountain View Christian Academy, where she was involved with the cross country and basketball teams, a theater student and in the student government. She enjoys playing the piano, ukulele and guitar. Hannah is an active member of the Church of the Living Waters, where she is a worship leader and enjoys community service. Hannah would like to be happy and successful in whatever she does. Her ambition is to work in the criminal profiling field. She is sponsored by Gainesboro Fire and Rescue.
Chelsea Marie Trenary is the 21-year-old daughter of Kelley and Randy Trenary of Berryville. She is 2018 graduate of Clarke County High School where she was in Phase 2, Future Professional, on the dean’s list and president of the “Be Nice or Else” club. She enjoys making rugs and donating free salon style haircuts to women’s and homeless shelters all over the region. She attends The Temple: Paul Mitchell, where she majors in cosmetology. She is sponsored by Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company.
Haylee Grace West is the 20-year-old daughter of Lydia and John West of Gore. She attends Lord Fairfax Community College, majoring in medical science. Her ambition is to have fun while pursuing a career in the medical or fire service. She takes dance at Armstrong Irish Dance Academy and loves playing the flute. She is sponsored by the Gore Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
Savanah Pangle is the 18-year-old daughter of Deborah Pagle of Winchester and Bryan Pangle of Middletown. She is a senior at Sherando High School, where she is a member of the Key Club, Future Business Leaders of America and a peer tutor. She is a volunteer at Stephens City Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Savanah’s ambition is to be an oncologist or dermatologist and attend a four-year school for cellular biology. She is sponsored by the Middletown Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
Annika Amelia Williams is the 19-year-old daughter of Julianne Scott-Williams and Jeffrey Williams, both of Stephens City. She is a 2021 graduate of Sherando High School, where she was a member of DECA and the varsity swim team for three years. She has been a competitive gymnast from an early age. Annika is a freshman at Chowan University where she is a member of the NCAA Acro and Tumbling team and the Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society. She is studying to be an elementary/special education teacher with a minor in psychology. She is sponsored by the Stephens City Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
Out-of-Town contestants
Jamie Rose Stewart is the 19-year-old daughter of Shannon and John Stewart of Front Royal. She graduated from Skyline High School in 2020 in the top 10 of her class. She was captain of the varsity competition cheer team, a member of the National Honor Society and received a career in health science certificate through Lord Fairfax Community College. Jamie is currently a sophomore at Shenandoah University, where she made the President's List as a freshman and is a member of Alpha Lambda Delta and in the Honor Society. In addition, she has volunteered at numerous community activities such as youth cheerleading and Little League baseball. She is sponsored by the Front Royal Fire Department.
Madyson Niquole Judy is the 18-year-old daughter of Nikki and Ryan Judy of Strasburg. She is a 2021 graduate of Strasburg High School, where she was captain of the volleyball and softball teams and manager for the boys’ basketball team. She was a member of the National Honor Society, vice president of the student body, and secretary of the Athletic Leadership Council. Her ambition is to pursue a career in physical education. She is sponsored by Strasburg Volunteer Fire Company.
Emily Burner is the 18-year-old daughter of Jennifer and Joshua Burner of Woodstock. She is a senior at Central High School, where she is vice president for community service for the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, Student Council Association historian and secretary, and in the National Honor Society. She is also on the varsity tennis team and student leader for Generation 4:13. She started her business, Emily’s Cupcakes, at the age of 14. Emily’s ambition is to major in childhood education. She is sponsored by the Woodstock Fire Department.
The winners will ride in the Firefighters' Parade on April 29 and the Grand Feature Parade on April 30 during the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival in Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.