WINCHESTER — Hood Love is hosting its 9th annual free community cookout from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at Frederick Douglass Park at 598 N. Kent St.
Hood Love is a local charitable group formed by residents of Winchester’s North End neighborhood in 2012. It was created to bring positivity to the North End instead of people always hearing negative things about it, said Kevin Curry Sr., a founding Hood Love member.
Saturday’s cookout will feature hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, baked beans and drinks. Approximately 100 to 200 book bags full of school supplies also will be given away. And there will be a basketball tournament and a possible basketball dunking contest.
In addition, attendees will be able to enjoy games and crafts, and children will be able to play in water provided by a fire truck from Friendship Fire and Rescue Company.
There also be plenty of music. The event will kick off with a gospel session, and a gospel Go-Go group from Baltimore, Uncensored Worship, will perform. Throughout the day DJ Bezo will spin tunes. Collective Measure Band, a local Go-Go group, will close out the evening.
Corporate and nonprofit donors who are helping make Saturday’s event possible include Valley Proteins, Bright Futures Frederick-Winchester, Sodexo Food Services and Adams Nelson Management.
“Our motto is ‘there is no I in we’ because without our community support none of this would be possible,” said Hood Love member and event organizer Melissa Turner.
