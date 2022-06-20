WINCHESTER — About 100 people gathered in front of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum on Loudoun Street Friday evening to celebrate Juneteenth.
Juneteenth became the newest federal holiday last year with the purpose of commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in America.
Hood Love, a charitable group formed by residents of Winchester's North End neighborhood in 2012 and Handley High School's Black Student Union collaborated to host the inaugural celebration of Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday last year.
Dr. Yolanda Barbier Gibson, Shenandoah University's vice president for student affairs and one of several guest speakers at the event, encouraged the crowd "to think about all the privileges, all the freedom, all the access you now have because of this one day that we're now able to celebrate."
"It's unfortunate that it took until 2021 to have a federal holiday to celebrate Juneteenth," she said. "But we're here. Now that we're in 2022, we can celebrate Juneteenth and all of the sacrifices that many people had to make to get to this point today."
Event organizer and Hood Love member Melissa Turner said there were plans to hold a Juneteenth event a few years ago, but it was delayed by the pandemic. She noted that Friday marked the first time a Juneteenth event had ever been held on the Loudoun Street Mall.
Black Student Union member Znyah Johnson gave a historical breakdown of the Emancipation Proclamation issued by President Abraham Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863. The proclamation changed the legal status of 3.5 million enslaved people in Confederate states from enslaved to free.
Winchester Public Schools Diversity Recruitment Specialist Clarence Smith noted that despite the proclamation, many remained enslaved for the next few years. He said that even after the Emancipation Proclamation, slavers in Galveston, Texas, "did everything they could" to prevent the news of emancipation from spreading and were successful in their efforts for over two years.
"That means for more than two years after they were supposed to be freed, Black people in Galveston, Texas were continually subjected to the last bastion of the horrors of slavery in this country," he said.
But finally, on June 19, 1865, with the enforcement of the American Army, General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston to enforce federal laws and proclaim freedom for the enslaved people there. Hence, the genesis of Juneteenth.
Smith said although former slaves would go on to face Jim Crow laws and discrimination, "they were finally free from this country's original sin."
Gibson noted, "there was a point in time and education that people of color could not even read, let alone obtain college degrees." She said that the freedom to access education is "amazing" and encouraged people to "take advantage of that."
"And guess what? Education is something no one can take from you," she said. "Once you have it, it is yours."
Veronique Walker, Winchester Public Schools' equity and family empowerment coordinator, noted Juneteenth's positive impact on education and how there was a concerted effort among former slaves to build schools during Reconstruction.
"Once the possibility happened to build a school for Black children, that is something that was of utmost importance," Walker said. "Because people felt and knew that education was a part of establishing equality and strengthening our children and our community."
She said African Americans were inspired and empowered not even a generation out of slavery to transform their lives and their country. Howard University Graduate Myles Raynor and Norfolk State University Senior Reonna Ulmer spoke positively of their college experiences.
"Go and get that education and go out there and change the world," Raynor said. "Don't be the kid that just stayed in Winchester. Be the kid that went to Winchester and then now you live somewhere across the country saving the world."
While much of Friday's event celebrated the country's progress since the Civil War, time was also allocated to highlighting ongoing injustices against Black Americans.
Smith said he'd be remiss if he did not call attention to the Confederate statue in front of the Civil War Museum, which he said is a "symbolic reminder" of systemic oppression.
Erected in November 1916, the statue is of an unnamed Confederate soldier. It is dedicated to soldiers from Winchester and Frederick County who fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War, according to an inscription.
He said the irony is not lost on him that a Juneteenth celebration is being held "in the shadow of a monument meant to glorify the contradiction of this commemoration."
"The Confederate aimed to maintain the peculiar institution that had kept a people in bondage for 250 years," Smith said. "... We need to be sure to understand that this statue is not just stone and metal. It is not just an innocent remembrance of a benign history. Symbols matter."
He added that the monument celebrates "a fictional, sanitized Confederacy" that ignores the death, terror and enslavement of African Americans.
"The racially motivated mass shootings in churches, schools and supermarkets are the modern lynchings whose perpetrators evoke inspiration from the symbols like the one erected here, representing the ideology of America's biggest shame," Smith said. "It is time to refuse the attempts of people in power, and in positions of authority who want to change the narrative of our history."
Black Student Union member Shanelle Powell read a poem she wrote called "Angry Black Girl or Just a Girl with A Lot to be Angry About?" The poem brought attention to the racist stereotypes and mistreatment that Black women face.
"I'm angry about the assumptions people make about my character and based on the color of my skin," Powell said. "I'm angry about being called intimidating and mean by people who have never spoken to me. I'm angry about the fact that I look at my little sister and hope she never experiences colorism or racism or misogynoir, even though I know they are all things that come with being a Black girl. I'm angry about the underestimation of Black girls' intelligence, and the over estimation of our physical and mental strength. I'm angry about the hyper sexualization of little Black girls and the fetishization of Black women. I'm angry about everyone giving their unsolicited opinions and critiques on black girls, even though they have never been a Black girl a day in their lives."
Her reading drew cheers from several people in the crowd.
After all the speeches were finished, the crowd was treated to live music from the Collective Measure Band.
