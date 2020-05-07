WINCHESTER — The former Winchester Newsstand may become downtown's first hookah bar.
Emad Khazem, who owned and operated the Ali Baba Hookah Bar at 932 Berryville Ave., is seeking a conditional-use permit (CUP) to convert the vacant downtown building at 30 E. Piccadilly St. into an entertainment venue and smoking parlor.
Ali Baba, which opened in June 2011 but has since closed, was Winchester's first hookah bar. To get the business off the ground, Khazem and his former partner, Ali Tajalli, had to get City Council to establish a new ordinance allowing hookah bars in the city, then get a CUP to operate.
Hookahs are water pipes commonly used to smoke flavored tobaccos called "shisha." The tobacco and flavoring mix is heated in a bowl at the top of the water pipe, and the smoke passes through water before being inhaled through a hose.
Hookah bars allow people to purchase tobacco and smoke in a communal setting. Each customer receives an individually wrapped smoking hose to connect to the hookah pipe, and hoses are discarded after each session in order to prevent the transfer of communicable diseases.
Khazem hopes to sell food and alcohol at the new establishment, which he intends to call The Hookah Bar and Cafe Night Club. His previous CUP for Ali Baba prohibited the sale of alcoholic beverages.
If approved by City Council, The Hookah Bar would be allowed to operate from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
David Stewart of the Winchester Planning Department said on Tuesday that the closest residence to the proposed hookah bar is about 400 feet away.
"There will be no detrimental effects to neighbors, as the majority of the neighbors are multi-family units already, nor would it affect any school or day care as they are all far away," Khazem wrote in a March 2 letter to the Planning Department.
Khazem added that renovations to the Historic District property at 30 E. Piccadilly St. would "increase appeal, increase property value and community spirit."
The front of the white building, assessed by the city at $176,000, features windows and a glass door on the ground level, and a cinder-block wall on the second story. The sides of the building are shared with neighboring properties and cannot be seen from the street.
A public hearing on Khazem's CUP request will be held during the May 19 meeting of the Winchester Planning Commission. That panel's recommendation will then be forwarded to City Council, which will decide whether to grant the permit for the proposed hookah bar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.