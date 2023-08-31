You Can Take the Girl Out of Texas...

Shenandoah University sophomore Rose Barry grew up in Texas fishing with her grandfather as a child. During her light class load Monday, she made her way to Wilkins Lake in Winchester's Jim Barnett Park to cast a line there for the first time. Barry is majoring in music therapy.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

