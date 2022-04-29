WINCHESTER — For the young and old, there's just something about a fire engine.
"I'm a kid at heart," Mark Olsen said. "They're just giant toys."
Olsen should know. He has a has a lot of expertise with fire apparatus.
Olsen was a Fairfax County career firefighter from 1980 to 1994 and has collected four fire trucks since retiring. They include the 100-foot Seagrave ladder truck he drove in the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Parade on Friday. The Asbury, New Jersey Fire Department truck, which has parts made in 1996 and 2006, cost him $4,000 when he bought it in 2020.
Next to Olsen's truck on North Cameron Street was a 1976 Kenworth Pierce fire truck from the Clinton, Maryland Fire Department. The one-of-a-kind Superior One truck was built to the specifications of the Clinton fire chief in 1975 by the Kenworth Pierce company, according to Clinton firefighter Bernie Roussillon. He drove two-and-a-half hours to be in the parade.
The truck was one of about 50 in the antique division of the parade and one of about 175 fire vehicles, according to Parade Chairman Paul Lamp. They included four from Clarke County, 22 from Frederick County, and three from Winchester. Besides Virginia, fire departments from Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia participated in one of the nation's largest firefighter's parades.
The parade dates back to 1929 when it was known as the Torchlight and Mummers Parade and firefighters carried torches. The parade has been held annually except for 1942-45 during World War II and the last two years.
Firefighters make sure the vehicles look good for the parade. For the Winchester Fire Department, parade preparation is part of annual "spring cleaning," according to an email from Deputy Chief for Operations R. Matthew DeHaven. He said it includes cleaning the interior and exterior of all fire vehicles and painting and repairing them when needed. A deep cleaning is also done at all the department fire stations which DeHaven said is good for morale.
The Winchester vehicles in the parade are manned by volunteer firefighters. Other firefighters work the stations to handle calls during the parade and they rely on mutual aid from area fire departments if needed.
The vehicles drew thousands downtown for the parade. It included actor and Firefighter's Marshal Dean Cain, marching bands, bagpipers in kilts, and in an odd twist, a woman wheeled in a shopping cart.
Parade spectators included many families. Among them were Cody and Bridget Wagner from Bluemont, who attended for the first time. They brought along their sons, Wyatt Evan Wagner, 5, and 2-year-old Dean Wagner. Wyatt watched the parade from North Braddock Street on his mother's shoulders while Dean observed it from a stroller. Besides the lure of fire trucks, Cody Wagner said the parade is a way to show appreciation to firefighters for keeping the community safe
Across the street, Laurel Martin of Stephens City watched the parade with her 3-year-old daughter Luna Martin. Like Olsen, Luna is hooked on fire engines.
"She has a bunch of little toy fire trucks at home that she plays with all the time," Laurel Martin said. "Any time she hears sirens, she loves it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.