Leaders from Virginia’s economic and business sectors gave statewide business leaders hope during Friday’s 12th Annual Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on World Trade.
The summit, which was held both in-person in Richmond as well as virtually, kicked off with a session titled, “Kicking it into high gear: Transforming Virginia into a national growth leader.”
Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) President and CEO Stephen Moret, who detailed how he came to work in Virginia with the VEDP, said he feels that even though Virginia has secured many top rankings for business there is room to grow.
Moret said Virginia must continue to fortify its longstanding strengths in education, workforce, quality of life, its Mid-Atlantic location, prudent fiscal stewardship, a diverse economic base, a stable tax structure and attractive and stable business climate.
Moret said education was the central focus of Virginia’s bid to win the Amazon HQ2 contract in the early months of his career with the VEDP.
Moret also highlighted recent advances such as basic state marketing programs, launching a tech talent investment program, launching a custom workforce program, a rural broadband investment, transportation investments, port investments, legal climate changes and the G3 Fast Forward program.
With those in mind, Moret said the focus should be on improving advances in preparing development sites, early childhood education and childcare, targeted tax changes, implementing an international trade plan, ubiquitous broadband, state coverage for custom workforce programs, targeted investments in talent pathways and a robust state marketing program.
“Over the last five years, we have secured over 500 project announcements across the Commonwealth, and those projects are creating more than 72,000 jobs and more than $40 billion in capital investment,” Moret said. “Most of those are expansions of existing firms, but there are many new companies coming into the Commonwealth as well.
“With all of the great assets that we have, we should be dominating the country when it comes to growth and economic opportunity,” Moret added. “While we’re doing well, we can do much better.”
One major goal Moret highlighted is adding between 75,000 and 100,000 jobs a year over the next four years.
Moret noted that Virginia missed out on three contracts from major manufacturing projects, including Ford and Samsung, in the last three months, mostly due to the lack of development sites already available.
A panel that followed Moret’s presentation, which focused on why companies could and should choose to do business in Virginia, explored some of the areas that Moret highlighted.
The panel included Ed Baine, President, Dominion Energy Virginia and Co-Chair, Blueprint Virginia 2030; Nazzic Keene, CEO, SAIC and Co-Chair, Blueprint Virginia 2030; and Ardine Williams, Vice President, Workforce Development, Amazon.
Baine said that many of the issues that companies would find with bringing their business to Virginia are addressed in Blueprint Virginia 2030, the Commonwealth’s statewide economic strategic plan.
All three panelists said their companies are in Virginia thanks, in large part, to the “advantages” that the state offered, including the promise of quality education, a focus on science and technology and the overall business climate.
Moret said the next four years are crucial in advancing Virginia up the economic ladder.
Later in the day, a presentation and panel on international trade was held followed by a luncheon, which was attended by Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin.
The 12th Annual Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on World Trade was co-hosted by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the VEDP.
