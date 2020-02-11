WINCHESTER — The Hoppers Auto Club held its 61st annual awards banquet recently at the Kernstown United Methodist Church.
The Hoppers Auto Club is one of the oldest continuously active car clubs in the country. The club has 41 members and meets monthly at its six-bay shop and clubhouse.
The club sponsors the annual Relay for Life Car Show, along with the Shenandoah University relay team, and has raised $87,000 in nine years. They also host an annual Fall-Halloween Car Show with more than 175 cars.
The club presented the following recognitions and awards at the banquet:
Perfect attendance: Wayne Haines, Harold Ruckman, Joe Patterson.
Activity Points: Bobby Zydelis, first place; Bob Kranich, second place; Joe Patterson, third place.
Non-member workmanship awards: Holly Gordon and Nicole Kunkel.
President’s Key Man Awards: Bob Kranich and Ted Morgan.
Walter “Joe” Patterson Outstanding Member of the Year: Fred Cheshire.
Officers for 2020 are: Fred Cheshire, president; Ted Morgan, vice president; John Calder, secretary; Harold Ruckman, treasurer; Kenneth Renner, sergeant at arms; Kevin Lekas, assistant treasurer; Norman Bayliss, Gary Moxley, Joe Patterson, board members at large.
For more information, call Fred Cheshire at 540-335-0446.
