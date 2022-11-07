The Nick Doyle era begins on Tuesday night at the Wilkins Center, and senior guard Davion Roberts can’t wait to take the floor for Shenandoah University’s new men’s basketball coach.
“I think a lot of people are just expecting us to kind of get used to each other, but I think this year is going to be a big jump in the program,” Roberts said. “I think that overall, we’re going to shock a lot of people this year.”
The Hornets tied for 10th in the 12-team ODAC with a 3-13 mark last year, and they went 4-22 overall in the last of James Wood graduate Adam Walsh’s five years as head coach.
SU — which is 12th in this year’s 13-team ODAC preseason poll — never won more than three ODAC games in a single season under Walsh (23-79 overall, 10-61 ODAC), who is now the director of basketball operations at Boston College.
Doyle arrives at SU after four seasons as the top assistant at ODAC rival Virginia Wesleyan. Doyle — who graduated from Virginia Wesleyan in 2016 — helped the Marlins to a record of 57-33 and two ODAC Tournament runner-up finishes.
It’s going to take a lot of work for the Hornets — who host non-conference foe Messiah at 7 p.m. Tuesday — to improve in the ODAC. SU has never won more than five league games since joining the league in 2012-13, but Doyle likes the way the Hornets are working.
SU brings back eight players and lost eight players from the 2021-22 team, and has added five freshmen and three transfers. The Hornets will not have guard Jaylen Williams, the ODAC’s leading scorer at 20.6 points per game last year. The graduate student is now playing for NCAA I Longwood University.
“It’s been exciting, but it’s been definitely a challenge,” Doyle said. “There’s a lot of moving parts. Brand new team, brand new coaching staff. So we’re just really trying to make sure we can set our culture and set our foundation.
“The offseason went great. I thought the guys really, really worked to improve. We’ve been practicing now for almost three weeks. Right now it’s teaching all the little details, and making sure we’re setting ourselves up for success throughout the season by just playing the right way. It’s a great group of guys, and I enjoy being around them. I think it’s going to be a fun group to watch. It’s definitely a fun group to coach.”
Roberts (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) averaged 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last year and ranked second on the team in minutes per game (28.8). Roberts said Doyle is focusing on team bonding, playing with passion and aggression, and attention to detail.
“He’s put in a lot of different sets that really push us to execute on both offense and defense,” said Roberts, who feels the team gelled well together in the offseason. “We’ll be a defensive team first, playing really hard on defense and having that defense translate to offense.”
Doyle said SU will play a full court man-to-man defense and added the Hornets would like to play fast on offense. But, he wants to play to his personnel and get the ball into his post. He also feels he has some guards who can drive into the paint.
“I think the brand of Shenandoah you’re going to see is a program of aggression,” Doyle said.
SU struggled in a lot of areas last year. The Hornets ranked last in the ODAC in scoring (66.9 ppg) field goal percentage offense (40.5), 3-point percentage offense (26.5), points allowed (81.5 per game), field goal percentage defense (47.3) and rebounding margin (minus 5.2), and finished 11th in 3-point defense (36.5 percent).
On the offensive side, the coaching staff is trying to teach better shooting habits.
“Is it the right shot, are our feet set, are we ready to shoot? Stuff like that, so hopefully we can increase those percentages,” Doyle said. “I was a shooter in college, so that’s what I really want to coach. We have to make sure they have that base where every time they’re ready to shoot, it’s going to be the same way.”
Freshman guards Richard Rogers (Tuscarora High School in Leesburg, 6-3, 170 pounds) and Landon Russ (5-10, 160, Bayside in Virginia Beach) are expected to help SU with its outside shooting.
For rebounding, Doyle wants a better mentality from SU.
“Don’t let anybody just box you out,” he said. “We kind of want to unleash guys to the offensive glass and the defensive glass. We want to make sure we’re not taking the easy way out and we’re just running back. We’re going for every rebound.”
Junior point guard Malik Jordan (6-0, 175), a transfer from Hagerstown Community College and another Virginia Beach resident (Kempsville High School graduate), is among the newcomers who should play a big role. Jordan averaged 13.5 points and 4.1 assists for Hagerstown last year.
“He’s a very talented guard who can get downhill and just create,” Doyle said.
Transfer Nic Pullum, a 6-6, 210-pound junior forward from Severn, Md., will be counted on in the post. He averaged 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game last year for NAIA Brewton-Parker College in Mount Vernon, Ga.
Doyle also expects big things from Roberts this year.
“We’re challenging [Roberts] every day to be consistent,” Doyle said. “He’s a really good kid and we really expect good things from him. Davion’s leadership is going to be instrumental for us. He wants to do things the right way, and I think guys listen when he talks.”
Other returners that Doyle thinks should be important contributors are sophomore guard Matt Simmons (6-0, 185, 18.0 minutes, 3.7 points, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals last year) and sophomore forward Binwhi Binhai (6-6, 220, 11.7 minutes, 3.0 points, 2.3 rebounds).
“[Simmons] is a really good defensive player who will be able to change the game with his athleticism,” Doyle said.
The Hornets open ODAC play on Nov. 27 at home against Averett.
