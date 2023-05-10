In winning two games in which it was either tied or trailing last weekend heading into the eighth inning, the Shenandoah University baseball team showed plenty of grit to win its Old Dominion Athletic Conference best-of-three quarterfinal series with Guilford.
The Hornets will certainly have to continue to dig deep over the next three days in order to repeat as ODAC Tournament champions.
The four-team, double-elimination championship format of the ODAC Tournament will take place Thursday through Saturday at the University of Richmond, and it will feature the best of the best. The top four teams in the regular-season standings all won their quarterfinal series, and three of those teams are nationally ranked. The winner will get an automatic NCAA Division III Tournament berth. With the possible exception of Roanoke, each team will be under consideration for an at-large NCAA tourney berth if they don’t win.
Top-seeded Lynchburg (34-6) is No. 5, second-seeded SU (36-5) is No. 2 and fourth-seeded Randolph-Macon (31-11) is No. 16. Third-seeded Roanoke (27-15) had the same ODAC regular-season record as R-MC at 16-6, three games behind Lynchburg and two games behind SU. The Hornets open with Roanoke at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
SU was going to have its hands full no matter what this week, but the Hornets face the prospect of not having one of its most reliable arms to help carry the team in the ODAC Tournament.
Hornets coach Kevin Anderson said senior right-handed starting pitcher Reilly Owen — who has compiled an 18-6 record while making 33 starts since 2021 — was scheduled to have an magnetic resonance imaging test in Charlottesville on Wednesday after leaving Sunday’s Game 2 start against Guilford after just two innings. On Tuesday, Anderson did not mention Owens as one of the team’s potential starters in Richmond.
It’s the first injury Owen has suffered during his time at SU. Anderson said as far as he knows, Owen has never even had a sore arm during his four years in Winchester. Anderson said Owen felt something unusual in his right arm on the last pitch of the second inning and came out after not giving up a run or hit and walking just one batter while striking out two.
“He was on on [Sunday],” Anderson said. “He was 90, 91 [miles per hour]. His spin rate on his breaking ball was off the charts.”
Anderson said Owen has been a joy to coach throughout his career.
“He’s a baseball junkie,” Anderson said. “He’s at the field all the time. He’s the type of kid, you come to the field, and he’s the first one there, and he sets the whole field up for [batting practice], for example. First guy there, last one to leave, and he’s a pitcher. He’s always working on his craft.
“We would not be in the position we’re in without him. He’s answered the call and developed into a big-time pitcher.”
Since senior righty Jacob Bell, a James Wood graduate, did not get to pitch against Guilford (Bell was slated to start a potential Game 3), he’ll take the mound against Roanoke. Bell is 7-0 with a 1.86 ERA, 56 strikeouts and 16 walks in 72.2 innings. Senior righty Jacob Faivre (6-0, 2.77 ERA, 81 strikeouts and 36 walks in 68.1 innings) will start on Friday against Lynchburg or Randolph-Macon. That matchup will be based on the outcome of Thursday’s games.
If the Hornets are still alive in the tournament after two games, senior Michael Prosperi will start SU’s third game.
Prosperi — who overcame Hodgkin lymphoma early in his SU career — only pitched 19 innings the last two seasons (18 this year) and is 1-0 with a 6.50 ERA with 13 strikeouts and four walks. He replaced Owen on Sunday and gave up four runs (all earned), six hits and no walks while striking out two batters in 2.1 innings. Anderson said it was a tough spot to put Prosperi in and feels better about what the lefty can do when he has more preparation time.
“Michael has had a lot of success over the years for us as a starter,” Anderson said. “He has the utmost respect and admiration of his teammates and coaches.”
Guilford scored four times in the fifth inning to tie Sunday’s game 4-4 against SU. The two teams exchanged two runs in the seventh inning before Millbrook graduate Haden Madagan’s solo home run with two outs in the top of the ninth (SU was the visiting team at Bridgeforth Field in Game 2) made the difference in a 7-6 win. The day prior, SU trailed 3-1 after six innings but scored once in the seventh and four times in the eighth inning for a 6-3 win.
“I think [last weekend] really speaks volumes for our players and the character that they have, and the resiliency,” Anderson said. “The guys have hung in there all year, and I want to commend a lot of our role guys. It’s refreshing to see young players that were the star of their high school team and to come in and maybe accept a small role and then to excel at that role.”
SU split its series with Roanoke at Salem’s Kiwanis Field on April 8. The Hornets lost 7-6 in the opener when the Maroons scored twice in the bottom of the eighth for the game’s final runs. SU rebounded to win Game 2, taking a 6-1 lead after five innings in a 6-3 victory. Colby Martin went 3 for 5 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs in that contest.
Roanoke ranks eighth in the 12-team ODAC in batting average (.298), fifth in on-base percentage (.397), is tied for fourth in slugging (.444) and ranks fourth in ERA (4.41). SU ranks first in batting (.335) and slugging (.495), third in OBP (.420) and second in ERA (3.22). The Hornets average 8.0 runs per game and the Maroons average 7.7.
Anderson said he’s not sure if SU will have to face Roanoke senior righty Will Turner (6-1, 4.00 ERA, 42 strikeouts and 14 walks in 74.1 innings) or senior righty Evan Parks (2-1, 7.11 ERA, 10 strikeouts, four walks in 12.2 innings) on Thursday.
Turner pitched 7.1 innings against SU in April and allowed six runs (four earned), eight hits and one walk and struck out six batters in the Game 1 win. Anderson said Parks used to be the Maroons’ No. 1 pitcher before he had Tommy John surgery. Anderson said Roanoke is slowly increasing Parks’ workload, with Parks pitching five innings on April 26 in his last appearance.
“They both command the zone and hold runners on well,” Anderson said. “Roanoke can throw a lot of arms at you, a lot of different looks. The majority of their bullpen is upper 80s, low 90s. They’re very deep.”
The Hornets will go at the Maroons with an offense led by senior right fielder Gavin Horning (six home runs, 52 RBIs, .427 batting average, 16 stolen bases), Sherando graduates and graduate students Pearce Bucher (.386, 39 RBIs), a first baseman, and Frankie Ritter (.358, 28 RBIs, 17 stolen bases), a shortstop, and junior Martin (.375, six home runs, 42 RBIs, 26 stolen bases).
Anderson is also impressed with Roanoke’s defense and power. The Maroons are led by junior shortstop Jonny Wall (.383, 42 RBIs), senior outfielder Jacob Bonzon (.350, 25 RBIs, 20 stolen bases), senior second baseman Conner Butler (.319, seven home runs, 47 RBIs), senior first baseman Owen Lawn (.281, eight home runs, 30 RBIs) and senior third baseman Mason Staz (.345, 40 RBIs).
SU split series with Lynchburg and Randolph-Macon this season as well. They rank first (.423) and second (.421), respectively, in the ODAC in OBP. Lynchburg is first in the ODAC in ERA (3.01) and R-MC is third (4.37).
“It’s four outstanding teams,” Anderson said. “Who can play hot for three days will [win it].”
Thompson pride
Former Sherando High School and Shenandoah University star lefty pitcher Darrell Thompson, whose final season with the Hornets came in 2016, was promoted from the Milwaukee Brewers’ Class AA affiliate in Biloxi, Miss., on Monday to the Brewers’ AAA team in Nashville, Tenn.
Naturally, Anderson couldn’t be happier for Thompson. A starter for SU, the 29-year-old Thompson is now a reliever who pitched in 13.1 innings across nine games for Biloxi. Thompson had a 0.68 ERA and WHIP and struck out 20 batters. He went 1-1 with one save.
“He’s the most resilient player that I’ve ever worked with,” said the 20th-year SU head coach. “All those years in independent ball ... to never give up and finally get the opportunity [this year with a Major League organization], and then to make the most of the opportunity and dominate, it’s like a real-live movie, quite frankly. I could not be more proud of him and I could not be more happy for him. He deserves this.”
Anderson said he usually talks or texts with Thompson after each of his performances, and Thompson will send Anderson video of him pitching.
“He could pitch a long time in the big leagues, especially against left-handed hitters,” Anderson said. “I don’t think there are a lot of lefties at any level that would like to face him.”
