In Scott Yoder’s 11 years as head football coach at Shenandoah University, the Hornets have never had a bye week as early as the one they had this year, which came just two weeks into the season.
Two weeks after beating Methodist 44-29 to open the year at Shentel Stadium, SU (1-0) is finally back in action when it takes on Maryville College (2-0) as part of the ODAC/USA South Challenge at 1 p.m. on Saturday at home.
Yoder feels the Hornets used the unusually early extra time between games well.
“We had a chance to look at ourselves really hard,” Yoder said. “It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that we don’t want to turn it over three times [like SU did against Methodist with three fumbles]. Don’t put the ball on the ground. Ball security was a huge emphasis.
“I think we have some guys on defense playing different roles that got another week of game-like preps in practice just to get them more ready. Special teams-wise, we took advantage of the extra time as well.”
After the Scots scored the first 22 points of the second half against SU last year in Tennessee, the Hornets needed a 20-yard TD pass from Steven Hugney to Andre Jackson with just 20 seconds left to win 34-29. The Hornets figure to be in for another tough battle this year. After starting 1-4 last year, Yoder noted that Maryville has won six of seven games since.
The Scots — which beat Centre 34-23 last week — have been particularly stout against the run, allowing 36 yards per game and 1.2 yards per attempt. Even discounting the six sacks the Scots have recorded, teams are still managing just 2.5 yards per rush attempt.
“I think the front seven of their defense is one of the best ones we’ll play all year, right up in the top two of three that we’re going to see,” Yoder said. “They’re very much like an ODAC opponent. Can we run the ball consistently against them? Last year, we couldn’t do that, and that really helped them get back in the game because we were up 28-7 at half and we were moving the ball in the air, and in the second half we were missing a couple plays through the air and we couldn’t link drives together, because they really did a good job against our run.”
Hugney passed for 324 yards and four TDs while SU rushed for 78 yards on 22 carries last year against the Scots. SU had balanced success against Methodist, passing for 172 yards and two TDs behind Hugney and running for 210 yards and two TDs. Maryville’s defense is led by inside linebackers Devon White (17 tackles, three for a loss) and Tyler Bost (12 tackles, three for a loss), defensive end Jonathan Harris (seven tackles, three for a loss) and linebacker Jacob Berven (2.5 sacks).
A Hornets’ defense led by linebacker and Week 1 ODAC Defensive Player of the Week Matt Conroy (22 tackles) and cornerback Keyshawn Wilder (seven tackles, one interception) will try to contain the USA South Offensive Rookie of the Year in Scots quarterback Bryson Rollins.
Rollins has completed 27 of 40 passes for 340 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions and had 12 rushing attempts that didn’t result in sacks and scored one TD last year against SU. This year, he’s 29 of 49 for 512 yards and five TDs, but he’s also thrown four interceptions.
“Last year in the second half, he was just kind of magic against us,” Yoder said. “We couldn’t tackle him and he kept plays alive, and all the sudden they came storming back.”
Yoder said Maryville has two new receivers in NAIA transfer Nick Dagel (seven catches for 132 yards and a TD against Centre) and Tyler Moon (four catches for 54 yards and a TD for the season).
Sherando grad Irby making impact Six years after he made his last interception for Sherando High School, Melvin Irby made a huge one for another local football team in SU on Sept. 2.
Irby — a sophomore cornerback — essentially wrapped up the Hornet’s season-opening victory over Methodist University at Shentel Stadium. With 1:28 remaining, Irby intercepted a pass from Monarchs quarterback Brandon Bullins and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown, and Scott Martin’s extra-point kick completed the scoring in the 44-29 win.
Irby was a Second Team Class 4 All-Northwestern District selection as a wide receiver as a senior at Sherando in 2017, a year that also saw him make three interceptions as a cornerback.
It’s been an interesting journey since for Irby, who is a junior academically. He spent time at three different colleges and two years away from school before landing at Shenandoah in the summer of 2022.
Irby briefly spent time on the Ferrum College football team in 2018, but after a couple weeks, he left. Irby said the environment wasn’t for him.
“Maybe it was just me being a freshman, but I just felt like I wasn’t really wanted there,” Irby said.
Irby came home to Frederick County and worked in construction for two years.
He enrolled in Radford University in 2020-21 for nursing. With a desire to still play football (Radford does not have a football program), Irby enrolled in Independence Community College in Independence, Kan., in the spring of 2022.
“It was definitely competition every day,” said Irby of spring workouts at Independence. “I hadn’t really been in that football mode [for a while when I got there], and there’s guys out there [transferring] to go D-1. It was pretty hard for me to adapt at first, but at the end of my spring semester I was repping with the [First Team] and [Second Team].”
Irby was planning on playing in the fall of 2022. But when the Middletown resident arrived in Independence in the summer, he didn’t think he would be in the team’s plans.
“There were about 30 more [defensive backs on the team] that I would have to compete with,” Irby said.
More importantly, Irby wanted to go to a school closer to Frederick County. One of the reasons Irby wanted to go to Ferrum out of high school was so he could experience life away from home, but four years later, he had a different perspective.
“It was a little hard for me, being away from home that far, not having things like a car,” Irby said. “It was Kansas, and it was steaming hot out there. It was definitely a different environment.”
Irby excelled academically at Independence (he was named to the Vice President’s List for having a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99 that spring), but because he decided so late to transfer to SU — Irby didn’t practice with the team until halfway through preseason camp — he wasn’t eligible to play right away. Irby had to sit out the first five games of the 2022 season.
Irby was still able to practice with the team. When he became eligible, he played in each of the Hornets’ remaining five games. Irby believes he only played about 20 total snaps, but he made them count, making five tackles (four solo and one for a loss) and breaking up three passes.
This year, he was able to hit the ground running as the Hornets’ No. 5 defensive back behind their four returning starters. In the preseason, Yoder said his belief in Irby’s ability to get the job done at corner is why the Hornets will occasionally wind up using Wilder as a nickelback/cornerback to get the All-ODAC standout more action closer to the box.
“I know we have a good group of DBs that’s been there, and I thank them for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the ‘Jack Boys,’ which is what the DBs call themselves,” said Irby, who added that he’s learned a lot from Wilder.
Irby said he played on four or five possessions against Methodist. He had a tackle and a pass breakup before the Monarchs took the field with 2:09 left at their own 20, down 37-29 with a chance to tie. On third-and-10 at the 20, Bullins looked toward his left in hopes of keeping the Methodist alive, but he was denied by Irby.
Methodist had a wide receiver lined up on the far left and sent its running back in the same direction. The receiver began angling inside seven yards downfield but did not break hard back to the ball, and Irby stepped in front of him. He caught the ball at the 28, ran upfield, and cut inside a defender at the 10.
“I was just ready to go out there and a make a play,” Irby said. “Since it was third-and-10, I figured they’ve got to be going for the first down.
“I saw the quarterback look my way, he threw it, and I just got a jump on the ball. My eyes got big. In my head, I’m excited, but I was trying to score, too. I made the cut inside and wound up scoring.”
Irby is majoring in exercise science, and he plans on playing on football for SU for as long as he’s eligible. He said he’ll likely go to graduate school for a year and become an athletic trainer or physical trainer.
Irby said he’s definitely enjoying his time at SU in all aspects. Yoder said he’s glad things have worked out for Irby.
“We knew he was a really good football player, but my years of experience tell you that sometimes when guys join late, it’s not always going to work out,” Yoder said. “I think this is a case that has obviously worked out for everyone. He’s a super kid with a great personality. He works hard. He can play different positions [corner and safety]. He has tremendous ball skills.
“The thing for him is that he’s helping Shenandoah football as much as Shenandoah’s helping him. He needed to find a place where he could put his feet down and get his education, and do it playing college football, which obviously he likes to do. It was not easy for him to get here, the route that he took, so I think that shows a lot about him and kind of him maybe maturing and realizing what’s important to him and what he needed to do to be successful, not just on the football field, but as a young man. I think he’s flourished here, and I’m happy for him.”
