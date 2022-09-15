With 15 returning starters and 10 graduate students on this year’s roster, the Shenandoah University football team is as experienced as it’s ever been under 10th-year head coach Scott Yoder.
On Saturday though, the Hornets will deal with an unknown quantity in non-conference foe Maryville College, though SU will have the benefit of having players with more playing experience.
Shenandoah (2-0) will take on the Scots (0-2) at 1 p.m. at Thornton Stadium. It will be the first time the Hornets have played Maryville since 2011, SU’s last season in the USA South before departing for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. (The Scots lead the series 5-2.) Today’s game is part of the ODAC/USA South Challenge, with all eight ODAC schools taking on eight of the nine USA South schools.
The Scots have been competitive in their two games, falling 31-24 to Berry in Week 1 and 20-10 to Centre last week in two non-conference games. Led by head coach Ben Fox — who was hired in January of 2021 from Centre — Maryville starts five sophomores and just one senior on defense, and on offense starts one sophomore and two freshmen, one of whom plays at quarterback.
“We’ve got a couple guys on out staff that have played down there, but 99 percent of our team has never played down there, and I’ve never been down there,” said SU head Scott Yoder, whose team has started the year with two wins over USA South foes, including 45-0 over North Carolina Wesleyan last week. “It’s our longest road trip, and we’ve got to play a team that we don’t have much current history with.
“They’re in a transition phase in their program where they’re playing a lot of young players. And they’re playing young players because their young players are good.”
The Scots are averaging 17 points per game, 264 yards per game (160.5 passing) and average 2.6 yards per carry. Freshman quarterback Bryson Rollins has completed 24 of 53 passes for 321 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He’s run the ball 34 times and gained 66 yards but has also lost 56 yards, with just seven of those lost yards being credited to the one sack the Scots have given up.
With 10 sacks and 20 tackles for loss, the Hornets know how to get into an opponent’s backfield.
“[Rollins] is very dynamic,” Yoder said. “He can make some tremendous plays. As a young player, maybe not make as many plays as they would hope, efficiently, but he’s going to run around. He’s a nightmare for a defensive coordinator and a defensive scheme, because you’ve got to stop Play 1. And when that play breaks down you’ve got to corral him and make sure he doesn’t break off a long run, or break contain and then throw a broken play that ends up being an easy touchdown for them.”
Maryville is also led by running back Cody Estep (32 carries, 101 yards, one TD) and receiver Kevon Samuels (six catches, 104 yards, TD). The Hornets’ defense includes linebacker Ben Burgan (24 tackles, four sacks), defensive lineman Ethan Brown (14 tackles, three sacks) and free safety Ahvyon Boothe (seven tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups).
The Scots are giving up 25.5 points, 379.5 yards per game (208.5 passing) and 5.3 yards per rush. SU is led by quarterback Steven Hugney (32 of 54 for 403 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions), running backs Markell Jackson (21 carries for 152 yards) and Rashadeen Byrd Jr. (20 carries for 87 yards and two TDs) and wide receiver Bryar Wheeler (eight catches for 129 yards and two TDs).
Yoder said the Hornets need to improve in the turnover department (SU has given the ball away three times in each of the first two games) and with protecting Hugney. Yoder said Hugney’s mobility will put him in positions to be tackled, but he wants to see Hugney take fewer hits, even though he’s only been sacked three times.
“I think our best football is still ahead of us in every phase of the game,” Yoder said. “We’ve got to play better, and that’s a piece of that puzzle, keeping him upright. We’ve got to keep his jersey clean for a lot of reasons.”
Record-breaker
In the season-opener against Maryville, Byrd took sole ownership of one of SU’s oldest records when he scored from one yard with 1:32 left for his 30th career rushing touchdown. He came into the season with 29 rushing touchdowns, the same number that Anthony Frates recorded from 2002-2005.
Byrd, who hails from Greenville, N.C., now has 31 career rushing touchdowns after adding another one-yard TD last week.
“It felt good,” said Byrd in an interview on Wednesday about breaking the record. “It’s a record that I’ve been chasing since my freshman year. When I first got here I tried to give myself some things to set the bar high, and one of them was Anthony Frates’ record.”
A graduate student, Byrd has been at SU since 2018. Though this is his fifth season, he’s proud he’s been able to accomplish the feat in the 36th game the Hornets have played since he’s been at SU, fewer than the 40 most college players typically experience in their career.
Byrd has made regular trips to the end zone throughout his career. He had six as a freshman and four as a sophomore, and has been practically a magnet for the end zone since the spring season of 2021. He led the ODAC with eight rushing TDs in the five-game season, and tied for second with 11 last fall before scoring in each of SU’s first two games this year.
The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Byrd has proven he has the speed and and power to score from anywhere on the field. He has six rushing TDs of 25 yards or more in his career — including 68- and 61-yard scores in the spring 2021 season — but he’s been a bull from close range with 24 TDs from inside the 10, including 18 inside the 5-yard line.
“When you’re in close, it just takes a lot of grit, really like an old-school mentality,” Byrd said. “The high school that I came from, we ran a wing-T, so all we did was run the ball and run a lot up the middle.
“I already had that [gritty] mindset, and SU helped me evolve into a smarter player, where I don’t always have to run into people. I can run around them, too. It’s evolving as a player, and being able to score from anywhere, but also being unselfish too and knowing when and when not to take your shots.”
Byrd has 384 carries in his career (compiling 1,981 yards), while Frates had 725 (2,964 yards). Though he hadn’t spoken to him as of Wednesday, Frates has reached out to Byrd to congratulate him on the record.
“I want to thank him for being a big motivator for me through my years,” said Byrd, who also has his sights on Cedrick Delaney’s overall TD record of 36 achieved from 2013-16 (Byrd has 33).
Byrd had played in every game but one since he arrived at SU.
“The thing that speaks the most about him is his ability to play when not 100 percent,” Yoder said. “The physical toll on your body is pretty substantial at any level for running backs. There’s a lot of games he’s playing where he’s not 100 percent, and he’s giving it everything he’s got. I coached the running backs a couple of years ago, and they never complained.
“He’s done a great job for us, and every year he’s gotten a little bit better.”
