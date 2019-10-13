ASHLAND — Shenandoah University turned the football over five times and had a failed fourth-down conversion in the red zone as the Hornets fell to Randolph-Macon 35-14 in an Old Dominion Athletic contest on Saturday afternoon.
The Yellow Jackets (5-1, 4-0 ODAC), the defending conference champs, piled up 302 rushing yards, forced two fumbles and intercepted Shenandoah quarterback Ben Agostino three times to run its winning streak to five in a row.
Randolph-Macon scored just seven points of its five takeaways but that one touchdown proved costly.
Shenandoah (3-2, 2-2), which trailed 7-0 at halftime, cut the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 14-7 with 9:33 left in the third quarter when Agostino hit Casey Stewart on fourth down for a 41-yard touchdown pass. After holding Randolph-Macon’s offense on consecutive possessions, the Hornets took over at their own 3-yard line after a punt but fumbled on a first-down run. R-MC’s Erik Harris recovered in the end zone to extend the lead to 21-7.
Early in the fourth quarter, Shenandoah drove all the way to the Yellow Jackets’ 7 but saw Agostino’s third-down fade pass to Brant Butler in the end zone fall incomplete before Randolph-Macon came up with its only sack of the day on fourth down to reclaim possession.
The Yellow Jackets promptly drove 87 yards, capping the possession with Andrew Ihle’s 7-yard TD run that put Shenandoah in a 28-7 hole with 8:32 to play.
Agostino’s 25-yard touchdown pass to running back Sam Adams pulled SU within 28-14 with 5:38 left but that’s as close as the Hornets would get to a comeback.
“I thought the defense played extremely hard and kept us in it,” Hornets head coach Scott Yoder said in a news release. “We turned it over too much to have a chance against a quality opponent.”
Randolph-Macon outgained Shenandoah 456-292 and held the Hornets to just 33 yards rushing on 17 carries (1.9 yards per rush).
Agostino, coming off a career game against Southern Virginia, completed 23 of 44 passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions on Saturday. Stewart led Shenandoah’s receivers with six catches for 152 yards and a score.
Linebacker Tyler Williams led Shenandoah’s defense with 13 tackles, while defensive backs Daquan Pridget and Shean Rheams added 12 and 10 stops, respectively. Senior safety Nate Hill recorded his fourth interception in five games.
Jordan Foster led Randolph-Macon’s rushing attack with 100 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and had a team-high four receptions for 55 yards. Tre Frederick carried 21 times for 99 yards.
